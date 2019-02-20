Holy moly … looks like Jussie Smollett might want to chat with Chicago Police sooner rather than later. That way, he might at least have a shot at some kind of deal.

CBS Chicago reporter Charlie De Mar has just shared this footage allegedly depicting the Osundairo brothers purchasing supplies like those used in the “hate crime” against Smollett:

Here’s a larger version of the video:

It’s not looking good for Smollett at all.

Kudos to De Mar, though. Like fellow Chicago reporter Rob Elgas, De Mar’s really done stellar reporting in the Smollett case.

The Guardians of Truth have a lot to learn from journalists like De Mar.

***

Update:

More on the brothers from Rob Elgas:

Now would probably be a good time to go make that popcorn …

