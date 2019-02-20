Holy moly … looks like Jussie Smollett might want to chat with Chicago Police sooner rather than later. That way, he might at least have a shot at some kind of deal.

CBS Chicago reporter Charlie De Mar has just shared this footage allegedly depicting the Osundairo brothers purchasing supplies like those used in the “hate crime” against Smollett:

EXCLUSIVE: I tracked down surveillance of the Osundairo's buying supplies before "attack" Sources say Jussie Smollet told brothers what to buy. Countless phone calls placed for this. Visited more stores than I wish to admit. @cbschicago https://t.co/GT6h2g6Y9a pic.twitter.com/ULr3UTDe9Q — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 20, 2019

Here’s a larger version of the video:

Red hat and ski mask among the items — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 20, 2019

It’s not looking good for Smollett at all.

Kudos to De Mar, though. Like fellow Chicago reporter Rob Elgas, De Mar’s really done stellar reporting in the Smollett case.

***

Update:

More on the brothers from Rob Elgas:

BREAKING: Our news crew spots Chicago brothers and their attorney in Smollett investigation at courthouse entering a grand jury room. Unclear if they are actually testifying before a grand jury. — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) February 20, 2019

Now would probably be a good time to go make that popcorn …