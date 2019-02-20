Here’s the latest Jussie Smollett news from indispensable ABC Chicago journalist Rob Elgas:

“Other methods to create a culture of accountability,” eh?

Trending

Something tells us it won’t be like that, no.

It’s pretty fantastic.

He wanted attention, right? Looks like he might be about to get it.

And for the record:

Stay tuned for the next episode of this exciting saga!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: accountabilityarrestAttorneysChicago PDchicago policedialogueJussie SmollettProsecutorsRob Elgas