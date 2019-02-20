Here’s the latest Jussie Smollett news from indispensable ABC Chicago journalist Rob Elgas:

A Chicago police spokesman tells @ABC: "As of 10am this morning, there was a dialogue between prosecutors and Jussie's attorneys. We are hopeful that we’ll have a chance to ask the questions that we have." — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) February 20, 2019

MORE: "It doesn’t matter what the investigation shows; if you have information that's helpful to law enforcement, it behooves you to contact authorities and share that. We have been been very diplomatic and have been working with him and his attorneys." — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) February 20, 2019

Chicago police spokesman to @ABC on Smollett case: "We got information and we want to run (it) by him. If the opportunity is not taken [to come in], we’re going to go with other methods to create a culture of accountability.” — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) February 20, 2019

“Other methods to create a culture of accountability,” eh?

WTF kind of word art is this? “Culture of accountability” are they diplomats or cops? Will his interview be like a catered meet and greet? — ⚜️ZeroFucks⚜️ (@ZeroFuckaroni) February 20, 2019

Something tells us it won’t be like that, no.

Put up or get locked up — NATrually (@NATrually) February 20, 2019

In other words, Mr. Smollett, if you do not come in to talk to us, we will come get you. And you do not want us to come get you. https://t.co/M23FIT4uqT — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) February 20, 2019

Omg the hyper-literate SJW millennial translation of “we are going to arrest this guy if he doesn’t come in” is *chef kiss* https://t.co/Y7AMF0uLNS — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) February 20, 2019

It’s pretty fantastic.

Jussie, please recognize that the lights have come up and the credits are rolling. Time for your close up. pic.twitter.com/EDR0gEUfyC — Mayakovsky’s Ghost (@Loneprotester) February 20, 2019

He wanted attention, right? Looks like he might be about to get it.

And for the record:

One last comment of note from the CPD spokesman: "No evidence was presented to a grand jury on behalf of the Smollett case yesterday." — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) February 20, 2019

Stay tuned for the next episode of this exciting saga!