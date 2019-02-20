Why should anyone doubt Jussie Smollett’s account(s) of the alleged hate crime against him? After all, it’s not as if he’s ever lied to authorities at others’ expense before.

Oh, wait:

More from the AP:

A California misdemeanor complaint against Jussie Smollett shows the actor was accused of identifying himself as his younger brother in 2007 when a Los Angeles police officer pulled him over on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The misdemeanor complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court in September 2007 says that Smollett gave the name of his brother, Jake Smollett, when he was asked by an officer. He also signed a false name on the promise to appear in court. Smollett also was later charged with false impersonation, driving under the influence and driving without a valid license.

Court records show Smollett pleaded no contest to the reduced charge of giving false information, in addition to driving under the influence and driving without a valid license counts. The records show he later completed an alcohol education and treatment program and completed the terms of his sentence in May 2008.

That was over ten years ago. That’s more than enough time for him to change — and graduate to more serious offenses like hate crime hoaxes and obstruction of justice.

Clearly Jussie Smollett has no qualms about throwing innocent people under the bus.

