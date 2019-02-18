The Guardians of Truth who breathlessly ran with the Jussie Smollett “hate crime” narrative are in full-on damage control mode, which means they’re no longer making any real efforts to disguise their desperation.

Case in point, the Associated Press. As Byron York notes, they’ve got quite a way with words when it comes to contrasting liberal and conservative reactions to the developments in the Smollett case:

From the AP:

The national outrage that simmered after actor Jussie Smollett said he was attacked by people shouting racial and anti-gay slurs was fueled in part by celebrities who spoke out loud and strong on social media.

But the outrage has now been replaced by surprise, doubt and bafflement as the singers, actors and politicians who came out in support of the “Empire” star struggle to digest the strange twists the case has taken. Some conservative pundits, meanwhile, have gleefully seized on the moment.

“Gleefully seized.” So, once again, conservatives are the bad guys. It’s pretty clear that Jussie Smollett manufactured a hate crime to smear conservatives, but conservatives are the bad guys.

More:

Skeptics, including conservative pundits Dinesh D’Souza and Tomi Lahren, seized on the doubts that have arisen.

“And Libs wonder why we don’t believe their BS stories,” Lahren tweeted Saturday. On Sunday, she criticized those who used social media after the attack to push “the narrative (that) Trump supporters are racist homophobes.”

Nice of the AP to cite only two “conservative pundits” by name and just so happening to choose two bona fide nutballs.

Plenty of not-insane-or-discredited conservatives were also skeptical of Smollett’s story. Not just because the story made conservatives look bad, but because it didn’t pass the smell test from the very beginning. Everyone should’ve been skeptical of Smollett’s story. The fact that most of the skeptics were conservative only highlights the Left’s need to believe that conservatives are all knuckle-dragging racists.

Because, to paraphrase Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, even when they’re wrong, progressives are “morally right.” And that’s all that really matters.

