With the complete collapse of the Jussie Smollett case all but imminent, media firefighters are scrambling to spin their way out of the mess they’ve helped to perpetuate.

Let’s check in on our pals at the Washington Post and see how they’re handling one of the most public yet of their many humiliations.

So, instead of trying to pretend they never ran with Smollett’s “hate crime” narrative, they’ve opted to turn the fact that there was no hate crime into a negative. Well, that’s certainly an interesting approach …

You’re glad to have been able to publish a garbage opinion piece complaining about the lack of a hate crime ruining your hate crime narrative? You do you, WaPo. You do you.

Definitely not.

You’ve got to be a special kind of twisted for this to be your takeaway from a hoax.

Tags: hate crimehate crimesJussie SmollettNana Efua MumfordnarrativeopinionracismracistWashington Post