As Twitchy told you, the Twitter Ethics Police decided that Luke Thompson had to be punished for confronting Her Majesty Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about her boyfriend having a House.gov email address.

So it seems @ltthompso's account has been locked by Twitter after noting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's boyfriend has a House email address pic.twitter.com/JH0ULXfLAl — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) February 15, 2019

Well, this is the clown who’s proudly taking responsibility for bringing Thompson to Twitter’s attention:

It was me, I reported him for targeted abuse. Got a problem? He got a direct response from both the congresswoman and chief of staff within 20 minutes and kept going with it. Asking the question makes sense. Not accepting the reasonable answer is delusion. “Asked and answered.” pic.twitter.com/Jk7tz3Vk8X — 🇺🇸kwh🇺🇸 (@kwh561) February 15, 2019

So, you’re a petty jackass. Congratulations?

You’re going to get ratio’d on this one, Hoss. Probably time to lock up the account. — Hamberder Helper (@aeknipe) February 15, 2019

Maybe not a bad idea:

Couldn’t be happening to a nicer guy.

This isn't "abusive" in the slightest. And the "answer" was utterly false and actually made things worse on AOC. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) February 15, 2019

How dare he not take her answer at face value after all the gaslighting over the GND faq that happened just last week lmao — Krizzと (@konkarrne) February 15, 2019

What a weird thing to be proud of. — Charles Repine (@DistrictDawg) February 15, 2019

He must not have much else going on.

FFS, wipe the snot off your nose and pull up your big boy pants. — Annie_Bannany (@Annie_Bannany) February 15, 2019

What a sad, empty life. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 15, 2019

"I dimed out this reporter for asking questions I don't like" https://t.co/ZH7uXoc3C9 — Currently between fraudulent suspensions (@jtLOL) February 15, 2019

In kwh’s mind, persistence is a lock-worthy offense. And Twitter evidently agrees.

Yes, disbelieving someone's unsubstantiated account is 'targeted abuse'. This is an absurd standard. — Rational Policy (@ratlpolicy) February 15, 2019

But it’s Twitter’s standard.

He may be wrong, but how in the world does scrutinize public officials qualify as harassment? Just about every left-wing journo account would have to be shut down then for "asking questions" about Trump. Insane. And partisan. The downfall of this garbage platform — PetraMaier (@PetraSuMaier) February 15, 2019

Wheee!

