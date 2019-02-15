As Twitchy told you, the Twitter Ethics Police decided that Luke Thompson had to be punished for confronting Her Majesty Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about her boyfriend having a House.gov email address.

Well, this is the clown who’s proudly taking responsibility for bringing Thompson to Twitter’s attention:

So, you’re a petty jackass. Congratulations?

Maybe not a bad idea:

Couldn’t be happening to a nicer guy.

Trending

He must not have much else going on.

In kwh’s mind, persistence is a lock-worthy offense. And Twitter evidently agrees.

But it’s Twitter’s standard.

Wheee!

***

Related:

WaPo Guardian of Truth thinks Luke Thompson had it coming for questioning AOC

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCLuke Thompsontwitter