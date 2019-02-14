As Twitchy told you, it looks like Donald Trump is gonna get his national emergency after all.

WHY IS THERE ALWAYS A TWEET?!?! — ARD 🌹 (@ARDFootball) February 14, 2019

Yes, Virginia, there really is a Donald Trump tweet for everything:

Repubs must not allow Pres Obama to subvert the Constitution of the US for his own benefit & because he is unable to negotiate w/ Congress. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2014

You don’t say!

good point tbh https://t.co/yraqsRuawx — Emma Thatcher (@emmajthatcher) February 14, 2019

Guess only President Trump should be allowed to do that.

This one aged REEAALLY well. — danforth comins (@Dee4th) February 14, 2019

Trump’s come a long way, baby.

“All that was needed was an unending series of victories over your own memory.”

—George Orwell, “1984” https://t.co/7JTKAWDf9a — Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) February 14, 2019

***

