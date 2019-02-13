Dem Rep. Ilhan Omar’s shameful and disgusting performance at today’s House Foreign Affairs hearing was awful enough to earn a rebuke from Max Boot. Yes, really:

Disgraceful ad hominem attacks by @IlhanMN on my @CFR_org colleague Elliott Abrams. She doesn't seem to realize he is a leading advocate of human rights and democracy–not a promoter of genocide! More evidence of the loony left I caution Democrats about: https://t.co/dyVdVOS7PY https://t.co/yjeLJksYCj — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) February 13, 2019

When even Max Boot is calling you out, it might be time for some introspection.

Amen, Max. We just replayed on air the audio of her disgraceful (and brain dead) attack on "Mr Adams" (as she called him). At least her performance removed all doubt she should be dropped from the Foreign Affairs Committee. https://t.co/iAAk7GhLhe — Michael Medved (@MedvedSHOW) February 13, 2019

Welp, we found the line (at least for now). https://t.co/xsAisi4b6Y — Nathan, son of Robert (@NathanWurtzel) February 13, 2019

Omar’s minions found a line, too. And Max Boot has apparently crossed it in a big way:

Yeesh. That’s pretty brutal. Let’s take a look at some of the people making that happen:

Your hat makes you like a dork = ad hominem Your bellicose foreign policy choices are murderous and despicable = not an ad hominem — Respectable Lawyer (@RespectableLaw) February 13, 2019

do you think the genocide he facilitated was good or bad — covfefe watchdog (@AllezLesBoulez) February 13, 2019

if he doesn't want to get asked about it maybe he should not have done the genocides in the first place — Rob Rousseau (@robrousseau) February 13, 2019

You should be in a jail…not just the jail of your own ignorance, a real jail, complete with toilet wine and a 500 pd cell mate named Tiny, bitch — beth, who hates everything™ (@bourgeoisalien) February 13, 2019

These are stupid replies, to be sure. But honestly, it’s kind of difficult to feel too sorry for Max. After all, he’s dedicated a lot of time and energy over the past year or so to courting the very people who are putting him on blast now.

Woke Max Boot getting a lesson in what happens when you disagree with the left you have tried so hard to accept you. Absolutely beautiful ratio. pic.twitter.com/GmP3qXqId5 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 13, 2019

Get woke, go broke.

When going woke goes wrong. — Some random thoughts (@someideasnstuff) February 13, 2019