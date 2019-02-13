Dem Rep. Ilhan Omar’s shameful and disgusting performance at today’s House Foreign Affairs hearing was awful enough to earn a rebuke from Max Boot. Yes, really:

When even Max Boot is calling you out, it might be time for some introspection.

Omar’s minions found a line, too. And Max Boot has apparently crossed it in a big way:

Yeesh. That’s pretty brutal. Let’s take a look at some of the people making that happen:

These are stupid replies, to be sure. But honestly, it’s kind of difficult to feel too sorry for Max. After all, he’s dedicated a lot of time and energy over the past year or so to courting the very people who are putting him on blast now.

Get woke, go broke.

