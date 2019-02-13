As Twitchy told you, CNN senior congressional correspondent Manu Raju attempted to confront Ilhan Omar over her anti-Semitic remarks and was angrily rebuffed.

This was Brian Stelter’s takeaway from the exchange:

Here’s the thing: Blind squirrel Brian Stelter actually has a point about politicians’ aversion to accountability for the things they say. But in acknowledging that Ilhan Omar is trying to avoid answering for what she says, he’s kicking a pretty big hornet’s nest.

CNN is doing Donald Trump’s dirty work? Well, now we’ve heard everything.

