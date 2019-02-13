As Twitchy told you, CNN senior congressional correspondent Manu Raju attempted to confront Ilhan Omar over her anti-Semitic remarks and was angrily rebuffed.

This was Brian Stelter’s takeaway from the exchange:

This attitude from @IlhanMN — don't question me, just quote my tweets — is a problem on both sides of the aisle. Politicians' tweets aren't a substitute for journalism, they're a starting point for journalism. https://t.co/3m1JgKoGRt — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 13, 2019

Uh-oh …

Both Sides Brian strikes again — Kevin Murray (@kevinsmurray) February 13, 2019

B Bo Both Both Sides Both Sides Brian. https://t.co/SvH6u03smj — The Meturgeman (@DraftRyan2016) February 13, 2019

Here’s the thing: Blind squirrel Brian Stelter actually has a point about politicians’ aversion to accountability for the things they say. But in acknowledging that Ilhan Omar is trying to avoid answering for what she says, he’s kicking a pretty big hornet’s nest.

Lol the libs are going to ratio Brian for this — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) February 13, 2019

He’s not wrong but oh the replies https://t.co/CoV798dFRf — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) February 13, 2019

Here’s a sample:

Watching CNN gin this up this morning is educating, Stelter, Raju, Collins anyone else going to repeat this non-story? Will we see it on air next? — Richard G Evans (@RGEvansCO) February 13, 2019

I’m sorry the brown lady politely turned you down. — David (@Dave__52) February 13, 2019

Gotta love how the strong black woman has "attitude" — Aaron (@AaronFromEra) February 13, 2019

That's what you guys do for Donald Trump. Come on now. — Janet Shan (@hinterlandg) February 13, 2019

Well then start hammering Trump for his lies every time he tells one. Press just let it happen then don’t question it. — Kathy Bynum (@kat261952) February 13, 2019

you let @realDonaldTrump get away with it all the time! — TitanMen (@TitanMen) February 13, 2019

She has replied. Go bother trump continuously about his past comments — David W (@D_woodland) February 13, 2019

You’re basically holding her to a higher standard than POTUS. Let me know the first time he apologizes for ANYTHING. — Ricardo Delgado (@Delgadosaurus) February 13, 2019

Please don’t ever use the term “both sides” again. There is a whitesupremrapist in the White House because of “both sides.” — Jay Fancher (@jfancherphd) February 13, 2019

Her tweet did not say anything that isnt demonstrably true. Would like to know the line of questioning that caused to to give an angry response. At this point, it appears the media is targeting her for @realDonaldTrump — Traveller Sorta (@semifluent) February 13, 2019

CNN is doing Donald Trump’s dirty work? Well, now we’ve heard everything.