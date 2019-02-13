Over the past several days, we’ve seen many in the media give Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar a pass on her most recent anti-Semitic remarks. So major props to CNN’s Manu Raju for attempting to confront her. Especially given the way Omar reacted:

Rep. Ilhan Omar in no mood to talk about her controversies this week. First, she said: “No thank you” when asked to comment on Trump saying she should resign. Second time I saw her, she yelled: “Are you serious?” when I tried to question her. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 13, 2019

Before I even got my question out the second time I saw her, Ilhan Omar angrily said: “Are you serious? What’s wrong with you.” https://t.co/uhQ2stdrsF — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 13, 2019

Rep. Omar continues to cover herself in gloryhttps://t.co/TiMEB16dbJ — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) February 13, 2019

GP When a hard Left antisemite is reduced to ranting at CNN correspondents, probably the Left's most friendly cable news network, you know she's off the deep end. https://t.co/QzqAqG5BmB — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) February 13, 2019

She clearly doesn't have the temperament to be a Congresswoman. That's how this works, right? https://t.co/qvFf0l067m — RBe (@RBPundit) February 13, 2019

Good point.

Good for Manu doing the job so few are doing in keeping on the pressure https://t.co/6Q4ZpXLMXR — Orange Muppet Energy (@sunnyright) February 13, 2019

Good for Manu Raju btw. This is the second time Omar has stormed off from a perfectly valid, basic question of his. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 13, 2019

Hey Manu – you’re doing a great job of asking very probing questions – You’re one heck of a reporter – don’t let others tell you otherwise. Just ask her the same question a couple more times & tweet the response(s) ASAP — Parag Gupta (@Parag_Gupta) February 13, 2019

Omar’s the one who’s said all the awful things, but for Raju’s efforts to hold her accountable, many lefties are pissed at him.

CNN viewers aren't happy their sweetheart is getting questions. https://t.co/7lJZgBagWT — JWF (@JammieWF) February 13, 2019

Here’s a small taste of the pushback Raju’s received:

Really ….I mean really what are you doing — K.Olson (@Painterzevon) February 13, 2019

What in the hell didn’t you understand the first time??! — Ali (@emoryalievans) February 13, 2019

Enough. That’s nasty and unprofessional. Leave her alone. — whoistjs (@whoistjs) February 13, 2019

C’mon man. Why aren’t you asking Trump daily why he doesn’t resign? Or Steve King? Or Kevin McCarthy? Or the many other republicans coasting through? — Meeche (@meechebucco) February 13, 2019

Love your reporting, Manu, but in this case, I concur with her “Are you serious?” remark. — Coconuts&Sunshine (@FlaCoconuts) February 13, 2019

As usual,Congresswoman going to work, you try to bait her into Trump tweet reaction merry go round, and she ain’t playing.

Just like Madam Speaker.

Do your job better. — Mariam Watt (@MariamWatt) February 13, 2019

There wasn't a better, more substantive question you could have asked? Way to shoot for the bottom of the cesspool. — WilliamOwen, True Believer (@William_A_Owen) February 13, 2019

She's right. You're being lazy and not serving any public good. If you're going to be a gossip instead of the 4th estate at least do it equally.https://t.co/wJvnId9B3I — America, you're in danger girl..Impeach that mofo (@OverUnderClover) February 13, 2019

How about some journalism on the lobbying group she was talking about and their influence on US policy. — pastajoe (@pastajoe5) February 13, 2019

Just stop.

You are becoming a tool of the republican machine.

How about doing some news instead of harassing her. — Kimberly (@IAmBut1Voice) February 13, 2019

Come on Dude. Can you ask Republicans the same crap. She apologized.. what more do you need. You’re falling into the GOP b.s. expect better from you. — 🇨🇦barbiedahl🍁 (@snapdragon4561) February 13, 2019

You media guys sure know how to scrutinize everything a political figure says when that political figure is a minority woman. — Christopher Tremain (@realtremain) February 13, 2019

Omar may not have been willing to answer Raju’s questions, but her responses were still illuminating: They really helped to shine an even brighter spotlight on just how hideous a woman she is. Fortunately, there are at least some liberals out there who recognize that:

I'm as liberal as the next voter. But she works for the people now, and being questioned is part of her job. She can't expect the journalists to back off. — Stephanie Ferguson (@srmfergie) February 13, 2019

Omar is no better than any other Representative. She must be held accountable for her words. We can’t be hypocrites. She’d do well to blend into the woodwork for a while. — John Walsh (@JohnWal35555323) February 13, 2019

Nice to see that not everyone on the Left is willing to whitewash Omar’s bigotry.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.