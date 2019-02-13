Over the past several days, we’ve seen many in the media give Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar a pass on her most recent anti-Semitic remarks. So major props to CNN’s Manu Raju for attempting to confront her. Especially given the way Omar reacted:

Omar’s the one who’s said all the awful things, but for Raju’s efforts to hold her accountable, many lefties are pissed at him.

Omar may not have been willing to answer Raju’s questions, but her responses were still illuminating: They really helped to shine an even brighter spotlight on just how hideous a woman she is. Fortunately, there are at least some liberals out there who recognize that:

Nice to see that not everyone on the Left is willing to whitewash Omar’s bigotry.

