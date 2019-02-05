Calm down, everybody. Ralph Northam couldn’t possibly have posed in a racist photo or done anything racist. Some of his med school classmates are vouching for his unimpeachable character:

How well did they really know him, though?

Trending

What nickname? Oh, you mean this one?

Heh.

Pffft. Just a little harmless fun!

We should really cut the guy some slack.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: classmatesCoonmanracismracistRalph Northam