Calm down, everybody. Ralph Northam couldn’t possibly have posed in a racist photo or done anything racist. Some of his med school classmates are vouching for his unimpeachable character:
Letter from nine of @RalphNortham med school classmates:
“We fully believe Governor Ralph Northam is neither of the individuals in those repugnant costumes. We attended classes with the Governor. We socialized with him. We knew him very well.”
How well did they really know him, though?
Anything in there about his nickname?
Did they know him well enough to call him by his nickname?
What nickname? Oh, you mean this one?
"That doesn't sound like Coonman at all."
Coonman would never do something like that!
Heh.
*whispers and nudges (but he admitted putting black shoe polish on his face.)
Good to know; and the Michael Jackson shoe polish?
Pffft. Just a little harmless fun!
"Ralph's blackface gags were tasteful and restrained, nothing like the amateur in the yearbook photo." https://t.co/ypJ5CKBHYa
We should really cut the guy some slack.
Well, that oughta do it.
