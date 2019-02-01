And the hits just keep on coming…

The 1981 yearbook for the Virginia Military Institute, page 90, lists Gov. Ralph Northam’s nickname as “Coonman”:

We should also note he went by “Goose,” we assume after the character in “Top Gun” and not as in, “his goose is cooked as a politician.” Via @ComfortablySmug:

Remember when smirks were bad, too?

Trending

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: blackfaceCoonmankkkRalph NorthamVMI