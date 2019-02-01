And the hits just keep on coming…
The 1981 yearbook for the Virginia Military Institute, page 90, lists Gov. Ralph Northam’s nickname as “Coonman”:
The Virginia Military Institute's yearbooks are digitally archived online, for anyone who wants to see this for themselves. This is from 1981 and it is on page 90.https://t.co/vOvHQ9q6Oe https://t.co/RB5MXfBmmq
We should also note he went by “Goose,” we assume after the character in “Top Gun” and not as in, “his goose is cooked as a politician.” Via @ComfortablySmug:
Remember when smirks were bad, too?
That smirk alone DQs him
