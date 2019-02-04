As Twitchy told you yesterday, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is “honored” to be getting chummy with UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn:
Great to speak to @AOC on the phone this evening and hear first hand how she’s challenging the status quo.
Let’s build a movement across borders to take on the billionaires, polluters and migrant baiters, and support a happier, freer and cleaner planet.
— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) February 3, 2019
It was an honor to share such a lovely and wide-reaching conversation with you, @jeremycorbyn!
Also honored to share a great hope in the peace, prosperity, + justice that everyday people can create when we uplift one another across class, race, + identity both at home & abroad. https://t.co/7qnz42I8du
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 3, 2019
The only person more excited than Ocasio-Cortez and Corbyn about this budding friendship might be Susan Sarandon:
Loving this cross-pollination between @AOC and @jeremycorbyn. https://t.co/WcXzuaMDOv
— Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) February 4, 2019
“Cross-pollination”? Is that what they’re calling fraternizing with known vicious anti-Semitic scum these days?
Another way to put it: "Loving this cross-pollination between Members of Congress and anti-semites." https://t.co/oUpZxdLwVS
— Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) February 4, 2019
If you can ignore Corbyn's antisemitism.https://t.co/6Yj7LZPiSN
— Corbyn in The Times (@TimesCorbyn) February 4, 2019
Do you love the cross-pollination anti-Semitism too?
— Reverend Sherrill O hAodha 🥀 🇮🇪 🇵🇱 (@SylvreWolfe) February 4, 2019
So you endorse antisemitism. Got it
— [email protected] (@thegr81returns) February 4, 2019
Mmm..you love his anti-Semitism too?
— JB (@observantjulie) February 4, 2019
So, you're pro anti-Semitism too?
— Patrice (@wastedtime01) February 4, 2019
Corbyn is a virulent antisemite, that stuff stinks and it will certainly stick to @AOC now.
— Dave (@Dave24657469) February 4, 2019
good luck with this one susan – as always your judgment is impeccable https://t.co/OyBtMM4roz
— say what now? (@UhSayWhatNow) February 4, 2019
You would being that Corbyn is very very rich anti semite with Russian leanings and a penchant for treachery in the guise of being for the 'working class'.
— Dolly (@ApsyAngst) February 4, 2019
yes, “democratic socialists” and jew-haters always do seem to get along famously. the more things change, the more they really do stay the same.
— Dream Chaser (@dr34mch4ser) February 4, 2019
Yep. Susan’s hitching her wagon to a real winner.
AOC stands with Women’s March and now gushes over Corbyn. Her self-declared “squad” is her, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. The future is now—and it isn’t a big fan of the Jews.
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 4, 2019
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is certainly showing us who she really is. So is Susan.
Take a seat…forever.
— Melody (@WontBeSilent2) February 4, 2019