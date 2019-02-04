As Twitchy told you yesterday, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is “honored” to be getting chummy with UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn:

The only person more excited than Ocasio-Cortez and Corbyn about this budding friendship might be Susan Sarandon:

“Cross-pollination”? Is that what they’re calling fraternizing with known vicious anti-Semitic scum these days?

Yep. Susan’s hitching her wagon to a real winner.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is certainly showing us who she really is. So is Susan.

