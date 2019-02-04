As Twitchy told you yesterday, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is “honored” to be getting chummy with UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn:

Great to speak to @AOC on the phone this evening and hear first hand how she’s challenging the status quo. Let’s build a movement across borders to take on the billionaires, polluters and migrant baiters, and support a happier, freer and cleaner planet. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) February 3, 2019

It was an honor to share such a lovely and wide-reaching conversation with you, @jeremycorbyn! Also honored to share a great hope in the peace, prosperity, + justice that everyday people can create when we uplift one another across class, race, + identity both at home & abroad. https://t.co/7qnz42I8du — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 3, 2019

The only person more excited than Ocasio-Cortez and Corbyn about this budding friendship might be Susan Sarandon:

“Cross-pollination”? Is that what they’re calling fraternizing with known vicious anti-Semitic scum these days?

Another way to put it: "Loving this cross-pollination between Members of Congress and anti-semites." https://t.co/oUpZxdLwVS — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) February 4, 2019

If you can ignore Corbyn's antisemitism.https://t.co/6Yj7LZPiSN — Corbyn in The Times (@TimesCorbyn) February 4, 2019

Do you love the cross-pollination anti-Semitism too? — Reverend Sherrill O hAodha 🥀 🇮🇪 🇵🇱 (@SylvreWolfe) February 4, 2019

Mmm..you love his anti-Semitism too? — JB (@observantjulie) February 4, 2019

So, you're pro anti-Semitism too? — Patrice (@wastedtime01) February 4, 2019

Corbyn is a virulent antisemite, that stuff stinks and it will certainly stick to @AOC now. — Dave (@Dave24657469) February 4, 2019

good luck with this one susan – as always your judgment is impeccable https://t.co/OyBtMM4roz — say what now? (@UhSayWhatNow) February 4, 2019

You would being that Corbyn is very very rich anti semite with Russian leanings and a penchant for treachery in the guise of being for the 'working class'. — Dolly (@ApsyAngst) February 4, 2019

yes, “democratic socialists” and jew-haters always do seem to get along famously. the more things change, the more they really do stay the same. — Dream Chaser (@dr34mch4ser) February 4, 2019

Yep. Susan’s hitching her wagon to a real winner.

AOC stands with Women’s March and now gushes over Corbyn. Her self-declared “squad” is her, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. The future is now—and it isn’t a big fan of the Jews. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 4, 2019

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is certainly showing us who she really is. So is Susan.