Nothing to see here, just celebrity Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talking with the U.K.’s Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn about a shared agenda taking on the wealthy:

For those who might not be aware, Jeremy Corbyn is what you might term an anti-Semite:

WTF is she doing taking the call?

The Labour party and anti-Semitism have been in the news. Maybe AOC missed it?

We’re looking forward to Rep. Ilhan Omar to weigh in:

Welcome to 2019:

But a quick look at AOC’s replies does show that not all of her supporters are fans of this tweet:

Maybe there’s hope?

