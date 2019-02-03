Nothing to see here, just celebrity Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talking with the U.K.’s Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn about a shared agenda taking on the wealthy:

It was an honor to share such a lovely and wide-reaching conversation with you, @jeremycorbyn! Also honored to share a great hope in the peace, prosperity, + justice that everyday people can create when we uplift one another across class, race, + identity both at home & abroad. https://t.co/7qnz42I8du — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 3, 2019

For those who might not be aware, Jeremy Corbyn is what you might term an anti-Semite:

85% of British Jews think Jeremy Corbyn is anti-Semitic (https://t.co/EMiRdx1rcS). 87% of Jews refused to vote for his Labour party in the last election, and for good reason: https://t.co/afePjeeowc@aoc might want to have her staff screen her calls more carefully. https://t.co/0x4luH1uL2 — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) February 3, 2019

WTF is she doing taking the call?

Put this another way: Imagine that 85% of Muslims polled said they thought a particular European leader was Islamophobic. Would you take that leader's phone call and laud it as a step toward greater justice and equality? If not, please grant Jews the same consideration. https://t.co/RFcscnA9HT — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) February 4, 2019

The Labour party and anti-Semitism have been in the news. Maybe AOC missed it?

Care to comment on the Labour antisemitism scandal? https://t.co/3ajgfW1jB5 — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) February 4, 2019

We’re looking forward to Rep. Ilhan Omar to weigh in:

Tell me again how Omar was a babe in the woods totally unaware of the anti-Semitic tropes she was legitimizing. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) February 4, 2019

Welcome to 2019:

WTF happened to the Democratic Party? Palling around with vicious antisemites. https://t.co/jw1KMGsNb4 — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 4, 2019

But a quick look at AOC’s replies does show that not all of her supporters are fans of this tweet:

Normally, replies to @AOC tweets from her followers are unsurprisingly positive. It's telling that this one about Jeremy Corbyn is getting a ton of negative responses from progressives upset over his anti-Semitism problem and tacit support for Brexit: https://t.co/3dcECfh8I5 — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) February 4, 2019

Maybe there’s hope?

***

Related:

So, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s comments regarding Israel’s ‘occupation of Palestine’ were doctored? https://t.co/AuJHnV0hQA — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 1, 2019

ICYMI==> New York Post front page uses the #PolarVortex to ZING Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez https://t.co/Q64oOyH3EH — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 31, 2019