Nothing to see here, just celebrity Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talking with the U.K.’s Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn about a shared agenda taking on the wealthy:
It was an honor to share such a lovely and wide-reaching conversation with you, @jeremycorbyn!
Also honored to share a great hope in the peace, prosperity, + justice that everyday people can create when we uplift one another across class, race, + identity both at home & abroad. https://t.co/7qnz42I8du
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 3, 2019
For those who might not be aware, Jeremy Corbyn is what you might term an anti-Semite:
85% of British Jews think Jeremy Corbyn is anti-Semitic (https://t.co/EMiRdx1rcS).
87% of Jews refused to vote for his Labour party in the last election, and for good reason: https://t.co/afePjeeowc@aoc might want to have her staff screen her calls more carefully. https://t.co/0x4luH1uL2
— (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) February 3, 2019
WTF is she doing taking the call?
Put this another way: Imagine that 85% of Muslims polled said they thought a particular European leader was Islamophobic. Would you take that leader's phone call and laud it as a step toward greater justice and equality? If not, please grant Jews the same consideration. https://t.co/RFcscnA9HT
— (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) February 4, 2019
The Labour party and anti-Semitism have been in the news. Maybe AOC missed it?
Care to comment on the Labour antisemitism scandal? https://t.co/3ajgfW1jB5
— David Reaboi (@davereaboi) February 4, 2019
Ain't intersectionality grand? https://t.co/msuiNcRIwh
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 4, 2019
You’re an anti-Semite. https://t.co/rOHxa97PUH
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 3, 2019
We’re looking forward to Rep. Ilhan Omar to weigh in:
Tell me again how Omar was a babe in the woods totally unaware of the anti-Semitic tropes she was legitimizing.
— Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) February 4, 2019
Welcome to 2019:
WTF happened to the Democratic Party? Palling around with vicious antisemites. https://t.co/jw1KMGsNb4
— The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 4, 2019
But a quick look at AOC’s replies does show that not all of her supporters are fans of this tweet:
Normally, replies to @AOC tweets from her followers are unsurprisingly positive. It's telling that this one about Jeremy Corbyn is getting a ton of negative responses from progressives upset over his anti-Semitism problem and tacit support for Brexit: https://t.co/3dcECfh8I5
— (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) February 4, 2019
Maybe there’s hope?
***
