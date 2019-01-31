As Twitchy told you earlier, the Washington went full-on “Republicans Pounce!” in their headline for a story about pro-infanticide Virginia State Delegate Kathy Tran:

This is probably the greatest example of ”Republicans Pounce!” that I’ve ever seenhttps://t.co/3sBjFm7Hbz pic.twitter.com/watqtZVizu — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 31, 2019

As if that weren’t bad enough, the accompanying story was nothing more than a puff piece completely glossing over Tran’s remarks.

Well, apparently WaPo got tired of conservatives pouncing on their shameless hackery, because they’ve done some tweaking:

WaPo changed the headline of the "Baby Killer" story. Two stories about the controversy and both stories have had their headlines changed. Maybe time for WaPo to review how they cover this issue. pic.twitter.com/QgYsao6WHu — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) January 31, 2019

It's crazy how good Dems have it with the media. Imagine if the headline after Todd Akin's abortion comments was: "Todd Akin was know for being a family man. Now he's getting death threats" (which I guarantee that he did) https://t.co/Nom1FZHqKP — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 31, 2019

He definitely did. But don’t worry … the headline’s not all that’s changed. The entire article’s been essentially rewritten:

BREAKING: Washington Post has rewritten their entire report on Democrat Kathy Tran introducing a bill to allow full term abortions Side-by-side screenshots: Right = original

Left = rewritten Article contains *0* updates showing it's been updated despite still using same URL pic.twitter.com/lzWgzRqBZo — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 31, 2019

URL's exactly the same. Stealth edited report: 1238 words

Original report: 671 words pic.twitter.com/doKbdrCMNf — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 31, 2019

We checked for ourselves — the piece is completely different. And there is indeed no editor’s note or acknowledgement of any kind that the article was rewritten.

We’ll give WaPo credit for this much: They’ve got balls. Because it takes some serious chutzpah to pull something like that and expect to get away with it.

Wowww edits die in darkness or something — AndrewYorke (@AYorke5) January 31, 2019

They're clever there at the "Journalism Dies in Obfuscation" WaPo. — Lee Frazier (@leefer67) January 31, 2019

And while the article as it currently reads is somewhat less puff-piece-y, WaPo still manages to work in plenty of praise for Tran and her stunning bravery — as well as suggesting more than once that the video that landed Tran in hot water was “edited”:

The edited video of Tran’s testimony led some on Twitter to call Tran a “baby killer” or “a demonic creature.” Trump also weighed in, saying he had seen the video and calling Tran’s testimony “terrible.” … She called the use of her testimony by the Republican Party of Virginia — which sent out the edited clip in a fundraising email Wednesday — a sad reminder of the country’s broken political discourse.

all video clips that the press doesn't like are edited. (every single video in the history of video has been edited) pic.twitter.com/n0SZQWodBO — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) January 31, 2019

So, despite the potential dead infants on her conscience, at least Tran can sleep well knowing that the Washington Post’s best and bravest firefighters are solidly in her corner.

Just fake news doing what they do. Nothing to see here. — Les Magrittes (@prodgeneric) January 31, 2019

