Yesterday, the Washington Post covered itself in glory with this predictably awful spin on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s defense of infanticide:

.@washingtonpost: CONSERVATIVES POUNCE after Governor casually explains how he plans on legalizing the murder of babies after birth. pic.twitter.com/igkTiaiesZ — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) January 30, 2019

Today, they kept the ball rolling with this firefighting for pro-infanticide Virginia State Delegate Kathy Tran:

Washington Post headline on Virginia Democrat Kathy Tran calling for abortions up until the moment of birth pic.twitter.com/z0MtAx9YMU — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 31, 2019

WaPo headlines on the VA late-term abortion story. There appears to be a pattern. pic.twitter.com/mZ9zEinEAZ — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) January 31, 2019

There sure does.

This is probably the greatest example of ”Republicans Pounce!” that I’ve ever seenhttps://t.co/3sBjFm7Hbz pic.twitter.com/watqtZVizu — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 31, 2019

Wait’ll you read this thing:

She campaigned on a platform that includes immigration reform, equal pay for women and expanding Medicaid in Virginia, beating Republican Lolita Mancheno-Smoak by 22 points. She was part of a Democratic surge that flipped 15 seats in the House of Delegates from Republican to Democrat, shrinking the GOP majority to just two seats, and replaced 11 male lawmakers with women. Once in Richmond, Tran, who had frequently campaigned with her youngest daughter in tow, drew attention for nursing the baby — by then a year old — on the floor of the House of Delegates. … Besides the abortion bill that caused this week’s uproar, Tran has introduced legislation to restrict the sales of high-powered firearms, allow undocumented immigrants driving privileges in Virginia, and extend the statute of limitations on misdemeanor sexual offenses involving minors from one year to five years.

Wow.

How is this a news piece? The Washington Post's coverage of this story has been absolutely terrible. https://t.co/KPF9cBmYIX — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) January 31, 2019

The piece is so hackish that it doesn't even tell readers what her comments were — and for a very good reason. https://t.co/vCqbPXYfcA — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 31, 2019

Well, we can’t have people knowing what she said, now can we?

Impressively, in this puff piece that is supposedly about the reactions to her Virginia House of Delegates testimony about the radical pro-abortion bill that she proposed, the WaPo reporter manages to provide exactly ***zero*** quotes from her testimony.🤔 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 31, 2019

This is just an unabashed puff piece. It's completely ridiculous. https://t.co/5CYpudslUO — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 31, 2019

This piece reads like a press release from Tran herself. It's embarrassing. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) January 31, 2019

Yeah whatever your position on the actual issue, WaPo running a non-sequitur puff piece on a politician under heat doesn't reflect well on them. https://t.co/EvqCwL15ja — 📊 👨‍💻 🕵️🗯️🤖🧐 (@k1ug3) January 31, 2019

No, it doesn’t. But they don’t seem to care. They kissed any remaining integrity goodbye and are full-on embracing their hackery now.

Until this week, Ted Bundy was known for being a handsome law student in Utah. Now the police are calling him a serial killer. https://t.co/PHDhWqcAwn — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) January 31, 2019

Until this week, OJ Simpson was known for being a football legend. Now Republicans are calling him a murderer. https://t.co/tWyJ4UsZzr — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) January 31, 2019

That’s basically where WaPo is at right now.

Holy crap https://t.co/Mgx2Hqzb8R — Orange Muppet Energy (@sunnyright) January 31, 2019

What’s that saying?

Next time a Washington Post “journalist” demands to be taken seriously, just show them this.