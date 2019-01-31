Yesterday, the Washington Post covered itself in glory with this predictably awful spin on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s defense of infanticide:

Today, they kept the ball rolling with this firefighting for pro-infanticide Virginia State Delegate Kathy Tran:

There sure does.

Wait’ll you read this thing:

She campaigned on a platform that includes immigration reform, equal pay for women and expanding Medicaid in Virginia, beating Republican Lolita Mancheno-Smoak by 22 points. She was part of a Democratic surge that flipped 15 seats in the House of Delegates from Republican to Democrat, shrinking the GOP majority to just two seats, and replaced 11 male lawmakers with women.

Once in Richmond, Tran, who had frequently campaigned with her youngest daughter in tow, drew attention for nursing the baby — by then a year old — on the floor of the House of Delegates.

Besides the abortion bill that caused this week’s uproar, Tran has introduced legislation to restrict the sales of high-powered firearms, allow undocumented immigrants driving privileges in Virginia, and extend the statute of limitations on misdemeanor sexual offenses involving minors from one year to five years.

Wow.

Well, we can’t have people knowing what she said, now can we?

No, it doesn’t. But they don’t seem to care. They kissed any remaining integrity goodbye and are full-on embracing their hackery now.

That’s basically where WaPo is at right now.

What’s that saying?

Next time a Washington Post “journalist” demands to be taken seriously, just show them this.

