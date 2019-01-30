It took a while, but the media are finally starting to take notice of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s infanticide defense. Betcha can’t guess how they’re covering it …

We’re officially at that stage:

Let’s hear it for this headline, folks:

You’ve gotta hand it to WaPo: They never disappoint!

You really can set your watch by it.

Because the media can’t possibly acknowledge that Northam advocated for murder. Inconvenient truths are so damn inconvenient, you know?

They’ve definitely got their priorities straight. Well done, brave Guardians of Truth!

At least there’s a silver lining:

