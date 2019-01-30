As Twitchy told you last night, it didn’t take aspiring POTUS Kamala Harris very long to backpedal after calling for the elimination of private health insurance.

And it didn’t take CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski very long to backpedal after pointing out Harris’ backpedaling:

Go figure! Kaczynski does some actual journalism for a change, and he’s willing to throw it away to avoid pissing off Harris’ campaign.

Thanks for clearing that up, Andrew. Hope Team Harris sent you some chocolates, at least.

We kinda get that feeling, too.

CNN is Real News, Mr. President.

