As Twitchy told you last night, it didn’t take aspiring POTUS Kamala Harris very long to backpedal after calling for the elimination of private health insurance.

And it didn’t take CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski very long to backpedal after pointing out Harris’ backpedaling:

Deleting this tweet because multiple Harris campaign spokespeople would like it clarified. Harris said at CNN's town hall she supports eliminating private health insurance. Her campaign advisor would like to emphasize she's also open to bills that perserve private health care. pic.twitter.com/7C6NAAbBIB — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) January 30, 2019

Go figure! Kaczynski does some actual journalism for a change, and he’s willing to throw it away to avoid pissing off Harris’ campaign.

Harris at CNN's town hall: "Let's eliminate all that, let's move on." But Harris' campaign would like to note she's co-sponsored other bills that preserve the private insurance industry like ones with a public option. https://t.co/hj5DUAUCys — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) January 30, 2019

The campaign's view is it's not a backtrack to emphasize this – even if unmentioned at the debate – because she's co-sponsored multiple plans all along and they say Medicare for All is her preference. https://t.co/5CZ0bCw6du — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) January 30, 2019

Her statement was pretty straightforward you shouldn’t capitulate to whiny campaign staffers. — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) January 30, 2019

they took issue with the word backtrack. So I aired their complaints and kept the original tweet in a screenshot. — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) January 30, 2019

Thanks for clearing that up, Andrew. Hope Team Harris sent you some chocolates, at least.

Nobody ever went broke being an operative for the Democratic Party. Good work again, @KFILE. pic.twitter.com/Z0uurebLMO — Learning to code (@jtLOL) January 30, 2019

Seems to me "because multiple [whoever] campaign spokespeople would like it clarified" sets an absolutely terrible precedent as a reason for a journalist to delete a tweet. Do you believe your tweet was so inaccurate it justified deleting? — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 30, 2019

Great journalism buddy 🤦‍♂️ — Donald Martell (@DonnyMartell) January 30, 2019

Wait you just delete stuff because her campaign complained? Between that and CNN giving only ONE candidate a town hall when many others are already running, I’m starting to think y’all have put your chips down — owls mcgee (@owls_mcgee) January 30, 2019

We kinda get that feeling, too.

Well, if "multiple spokespeople" from a campaign ask you to back off and paint their candidate in a better light, what can ya do, right? I think any serious, savvy journalist would do the same! Looking forward to your really trenchant, courageous reporting on Campaign 2020!! — Chris Floyd (@empireburlesque) January 30, 2019

"Deleting this tweet because Dem ops have swarmed me and made it known they would like me to delete it. Thank you sir may I have another." Really earning that Time Magazine cover. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 30, 2019

CNN is Real News, Mr. President.