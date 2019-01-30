Democratic politicians haven’t really weighed in on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s repugnant pro-infanticide argument today, but for what it’s worth, Republicans aren’t nearly as reluctant to comment.

Sen. Ben Sasse is leading the charge:

.@SenSasse statement on Northam’s interview: “This is morally repugnant. In just a few years pro-abortion zealots went from ‘safe, legal, and rare’ to ‘keep the newborns comfortable while the doctor debates infanticide.’” /1 — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) January 30, 2019

.@SenSasse statement on Northam’s interview (cont’d): “I don’t care what party you’re from — if you can’t say that it’s wrong to leave babies to die after birth, get the hell out of public office.” /2 — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) January 30, 2019

A-freakin’-men.

Meanwhile:

The offices of Virginia’s senators, @timkaine and @MarkWarner, have yet to respond to my request for comment on the state Democrats’ new abortion bill in Virginia. — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) January 30, 2019

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.