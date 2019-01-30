As Twitchy told you, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam went all-in on infanticide today, defending proposed Democratic legislation that would allow for abortions up until the moment of birth. As if that weren’t bad enough, Northam also said that a child born after surviving a failed abortion attempt “would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and mother.” A discussion about whether or not to kill the child.

Ben Shapiro was among many pro-lifers absolutely disgusted by what he heard:

My wife (who, it is rumored, is a doctor) stayed up all night with my five-year-old because my girl has a brutal cough due to flu (tonight is my turn). My wife then got up and went to work to care for her patients. That's feminism. Not murdering babies outside the womb. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 30, 2019

If your definition of feminism is the free and willful murder of born-alive infants, you're not a feminist. You're barely deserve the title human being. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 30, 2019

Hard to argue with that. But Democratic digital strategist — and founding editor of Gawker, no less! — Elizabeth Spiers gave it the old college try:

Why don't you ask your wife, who is rumored to be a doctor, whether she would recommend outlawing abortion in cases where the mother will almost certainly die if forced to carry a fetus to term. Which is what's on the table right now, not, as you put it "babies outside the womb". https://t.co/14hHbinXUO — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) January 30, 2019

Virtually every pro-lifer in America believes in abortion exceptions to save the life of the mother, so this is wildly disingenuous. The VA and NY legislation goes much further than that. https://t.co/oB1sQzkCch — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 30, 2019

No it doesn't. How about you conservatives who are yammering about fictional abortions during childbirth read the damn bills? The NY legislation codifies Roe. And the VA legislation could not be any clearer about the exceptions. — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) January 30, 2019

Has Elizabeth read the damn bills?

“Health of the mother” IS NOT the same as “life of the mother.” It’s extremely vague and allows basically any woman who wants to get a late-term abortion get one. There is also no instance where a late-term abortion is necessary to save the mother’s life. — Rose Laoutaris (@RoseLaoutaris) January 30, 2019

“Health of the mother” which is what’s in the bills is not only the “life of the mother”. You’re conflating these two things and are either pretending to not notice or actually cannot understand the difference. Either way it’s a horrible thing to do. — Jordan (@MadDawgGolde) January 30, 2019

At the very least, the language is vague and could easily be interpreted in a way that would indeed allow abortion on-demand at any stage of the pregnancy.

And this should be obvious, but feminism is not yours to define. — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) January 30, 2019

If so-called “feminists” want to hitch their wagon to infanticide, then they’d better be prepared to get called out on it.

Matt Walsh is doing that as well:

Hi @espiers, in what situation would a baby need to be killed before delivery in order to save the mother's life? Please provide an example of one single case in the history of human civilization when a baby had to be directly and intentionally killed in order to save the mother https://t.co/N3MaxseOAD — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 30, 2019

Here’s her answer:

The lazy one here, of course, is Elizabeth. Too lazy to realize that her argument doesn’t have a leg to stand on.

Delivery still happens with a late term abortion. The baby is just given a lethal injection first. You're suggesting that a woman who would die during the delivery of a live baby might survive during the delivery of a poisoned baby? You do realize of course that this is nonsense https://t.co/mUrk6dkMrc — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 30, 2019

The Party of Science™ really struggles with logic. So unsurprisingly, Elizabeth doesn’t have an answer to this question, either: