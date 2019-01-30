As Twitchy told you, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam went all-in on infanticide today, defending proposed Democratic legislation that would allow for abortions up until the moment of birth. As if that weren’t bad enough, Northam also said that a child born after surviving a failed abortion attempt “would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and mother.” A discussion about whether or not to kill the child.

Ben Shapiro was among many pro-lifers absolutely disgusted by what he heard:

Hard to argue with that. But Democratic digital strategist — and founding editor of Gawker, no less! — Elizabeth Spiers gave it the old college try:

Has Elizabeth read the damn bills?

At the very least, the language is vague and could easily be interpreted in a way that would indeed allow abortion on-demand at any stage of the pregnancy.

If so-called “feminists” want to hitch their wagon to infanticide, then they’d better be prepared to get called out on it.

Matt Walsh is doing that as well:

Here’s her answer:

The lazy one here, of course, is Elizabeth. Too lazy to realize that her argument doesn’t have a leg to stand on.

The Party of Science™ really struggles with logic. So unsurprisingly, Elizabeth doesn’t have an answer to this question, either:

