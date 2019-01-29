Now that the State of the Union Address is back on (for now, anyway), that means the Democratic response is back on, too. And according to Chris Hayes’ “reliable source,” Dems have picked a real peach to deliver it:

Libs are legit thrilled at the prospect of Stacey Abrams getting a national platform from which to whine about stuff:

Trending

If that’s true, you need to get out more. Because Stacey Abrams is a joke. Hopefully this business about her delivering the Dems’ response is a joke, too.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

***

Update:

Oh, lawdy. It’s really happening:

Sigh.

Good point.

In any event, gird your loins … and stock up on booze.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chris HayesChuck SchumerDemocratsStacey AbramsState of the UnionState of the Union address