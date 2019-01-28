Well, looks like the State of the Union Address is back on:
NEWS: Speaker Pelosi has invited President Trump to give #SOTU address on February 5, 2019 in the House Chamber. pic.twitter.com/5C4m0b4gAc
— Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) January 28, 2019
It’s a date https://t.co/7jTxje9gWC
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 28, 2019
At least that gives us a little extra time to gird our loins.
I feel sorry for all the people who invested so much energy in "maybe Trump will end the SOTU circus!" https://t.co/d7cN16vKpw
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 28, 2019
We feel sorry for us, too.