As Twitchy told you, on yesterday’s edition of “Reliable Sources,” Brian Stelter indulged an absolutely ludicrous take on “conservative men’s” aversion to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. If only that were the only ridiculousness to come out of that panel discussion. As it turned out, Stelter’s panel was just getting warmed up:

About @AOC's media critiques: @CharlotteAlter says she's "walking this line by pointing out some of the biases that we DO have in the media, and also supporting the media as an institution, as an industry." Full segment here 👇 https://t.co/zy26nuIYxr — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 27, 2019

You’ve gotta see this thing:

It’s bad enough that the women on the panel are blatantly twisting themselves into knots to justify Ocasio-Cortez’s tantrums over being fact-checked — tantrums that they’d be screeching about if Donald Trump were the one having them. But when you’ve got Stelter just sitting there nodding his head in agreement without batting an eye, you know you’re watching a colossal hack at work.

Glenn Kessler being thrown under the bus despite the fact AOC's attacks on him and his source were false. — John Sexton (@verumserum) January 28, 2019

Notably, CNN didn't focus on the fact AOC simply was wrong on basic facts. Good journalists would have started with that. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) January 28, 2019

They actually praise her for the tweets where she got it wrong. And it's not just the panel, it's Stelter himself. — John Sexton (@verumserum) January 28, 2019

Brian Stelter may be the most stunning and brave firefighter of them all.

LMAO. You guys roll over the instant there's any criticism from the left. Kessler was 100% right and had the facts to prove it. If you want to be taken seriously as protectors of democracy, maybe show some solidarity to your colleague. — Alex Zelinski (@A_Zelinski) January 28, 2019

