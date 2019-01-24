As Twitchy told you yesterday, Kirsten Powers managed to paint the MSM as the real victims of their colossal Covington eff-up. After getting called out on that bullsh*t, she cut and ran, informing her Twitter followers that she was deleting the Twitter app.

Things like that have really gotten Brian Stelter to thinking: “Is it time for journalists to sign off Twitter?” Stelter writes:

Sometimes the insanity on Twitter makes my brain hurt. Sometimes the hatred makes my heart ache. But I almost never think about leaving. Until now.

Farhad Manjoo published an NYT column on Wednesday titled “Never Tweet.” He said “it’s time we journalists all considered disengaging from the daily rhythms of Twitter, the world’s most damaging social network. You don’t have to quit totally — that’s impossible in today’s news business. Instead, post less, lurk more.”

I’m not saying everyone should delete their accounts. I’m definitely not saying newsroom bosses should stop reporters from tweeting. I love Twitter and I know that both my personal and professional lives have benefited from it. (I met my wife on Twitter!) But the site has changed. It is now, as Manjoo said, “the epicenter of a nonstop information war, an almost comically undermanaged gladiatorial arena where activists and disinformation artists and politicians and marketers gather to target and influence the wider media world.” This is a big problem. It requires a big change.

But don’t expect Stelter to pack it in just yet. Because, you see, according to him, there are still a lot of people out there who need journalists to stick around. People like this “longtime tech exec”:

Wow.

Trending

Even if we give Stelter the benefit of the doubt here (not that he deserves it), we’re not where to begin with his tweet. How about here?

They’re probably all too busy being the stunning and brave lifeblood of Twitter.

It’s truly impressive that even standing in the middle of a burning building, journos like Stelter can still see well enough to do so much navel gazing.

That’s pretty much where journalists are at right now.

Maybe they should try it. You know, in the interest of content creation. They can think of it as a journalistic thought experiment.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian Stelterjournalismjournalistsmediatwitter