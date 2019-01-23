Kirsten Powers has really covered herself in glory over the Covington controversy. And in case it wasn’t already clear that she’s had it out for the students from day one, check out today’s hot take:

This ⁦@washingtonpost⁩ story captures the real lesson of this episode—don’t succumb to orchestrated harassment campaigns against journalists. “The Covington Catholic story went viral. The mainstream media chased it. The Trump Internet pounced.” https://t.co/Bu3zEeIFpE — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) January 23, 2019

If Kirsten Powers didn’t already exist, we’d have to invent her. Seriously, this is next-level bullsh*t.

You're wrong. You won't admit it. You're not a victim. — … (@jtLOL) January 23, 2019

Media *causes high school students to receive death threats from false reporting*

Media Response: We are the victims. #FOH — Aaron (@aaroncantspel) January 23, 2019

“The mainstream media rushed to keep up.” This line says everything! Why did they “RUSH” to keep up? The media’s job is to get the facts, and as long as you don’t have the facts, ALL the facts, you don’t report the story as if you do. You failed, own your failure! https://t.co/8xhQXZH1yO — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) January 23, 2019

So now YOU’RE (media) the victims in the Covington story? Give me a break.

I hope those kids & the families sue the ever loving crap out of every media outlet & celebrity who spread the lies.

ZERO sympathy for the MSM. — JayhawkMama (@JHawkintheSouth) January 23, 2019

If it possible to make an already terrible situation worse just ask a journalist their comments on an already terrible take and you get the above…. — ACW III (@acw37162) January 23, 2019

Ochestrated? No. Media did it to themselves. — ConsiderThisPodcasting (@CTPodcasting) January 23, 2019

"We're the only ones allowed to orchestrate harassment campaigns."

https://t.co/4kb7GUQefv — BT (@back_ttys) January 23, 2019

Harassment is not criticizing journalists! Harassment is when you are a teenager and can’t go to your school over death threats because media told a false story about you!! — Julie Klose (@thevelvetbrick1) January 23, 2019

Incredible. Beyond parody. Only a journalist would spread widely inaccurate information *about kids,* leading to them getting death threats, and then act like the adults correcting the record are "harassing" the media. The whole story was predicated on a lie. Just admit that. https://t.co/520R7GbLUj — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) January 23, 2019

And here I was thinking that the lesson of this episode was that it's really bad for adults to smear kids and try to ruin their lives. That was silly of me. The real lesson obviously is that this whole ordeal has just been so unfair for the adults in the media. pic.twitter.com/mbauc4SJgC — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) January 23, 2019

“ACKSHUALLY, out of everyone involved, ***journalists*** were the ones who were harassed” is the hottest take yet. https://t.co/z5H2xnk7lE — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 23, 2019

The journalists who ran with the wrong story, backtracked, won't admit fault and are now portraying everything through political lenses to avoid responsibility are the victims here. 100 percent beyond parody. https://t.co/vH2JzJcfVW — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) January 23, 2019

If that's the "lesson" you've taken from this "episode" then you're absolutely missing the point. — Alex Seiwert (@AlexSeiwert) January 23, 2019

And just in case it wasn’t already clear that Powers truly believes that she’s a victim in all this:

Every day I get up and say “no more Twitter” and somehow end up back here. I always regret it. Deleting the app now. — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) January 23, 2019

That’s right, Kirsten. You set fires and then bravely run away.