Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is on a tweet-deleting spree today, first deleting her tweet sliming the Covington Catholic students and defending the vile Black Hebrew Israelites, and then deleting her insane attempt to dig her way out of that mess.

But tweeter Jerry Dunleavy can’t help but notice that there’s one tweet that’s conspicuously managed to escape Omar’s purge campaign:

Yep. This abomination is still up on her feed:

Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel. #Gaza #Palestine #Israel — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 16, 2012

The fact that she’s left that one up says all you really need to know about the kind of woman she is.