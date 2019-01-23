As Twitchy told you earlier, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar hit “send” on a tweet libeling the Covington Catholic students and defending the Black Hebrew Israel. After getting ratio’d into oblivion, she deleted it.

Well, this afternoon, she tried to acquit herself with this follow-up tweet:

So there’s that.

elected member of Congresshttps://t.co/Z0ZjBiJvbg — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) January 23, 2019

It’s enough to make you question the competence of our elected officials.

This tweet doesn't make any sense… https://t.co/31eiP2mycT — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 23, 2019

No, it really doesn’t. But Ilhan Omar thinks it does, and that’s what’s really scary.

You can't be serious https://t.co/tPX1pXc5zE — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 23, 2019

What does "don't separate that misinformation" even mean? Does she mean propagate? Circulate? — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 23, 2019

She’s really giving Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a run for her money.

"no, YOU'RE fake news!" — Just Karl (@justkarl) January 23, 2019

I have to give @IlhanMN credit. She's going full-on Galaxy Brain, and she knows that absolutely no one outside conservative media is going to give a damn.https://t.co/Z0ZjBiJvbg — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) January 23, 2019

And they really should give a damn. Because clearly this woman is not only out of her mind; she’s also willfully dishonest.

You have a large platform and posted false smears against kids. The correct fix was to post a correction and screenshot so that your followers would know you were wrong, not simply delete the tweet after tens of thousands of shares and pretend it never happened. https://t.co/a2PMHk23c9 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 23, 2019

She's griping because people won't let her forget her support of homophobic racists. https://t.co/gtbhdY59oN — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) January 23, 2019

1) If you were an honest person, you never would have tweeted this in the first place because 1 min of research would have shown how wrong you were 2) If you’re going to delete a tweet, issue a correction to inform your followers of the mistake 3) Get owned lib https://t.co/mQvOJuKaKq — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 23, 2019

Until you apologize, it is the truth. https://t.co/gbW6RfKosD — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) January 23, 2019

She won’t apologize … but would you settle for another deletion?

2. @IlhanMN has deleted this tweet. The second tweet she's deleted in the past 24 hours that ended up in a major ratio. pic.twitter.com/jtxRJHHY75 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 23, 2019

Looks like she realized how stupid she looked…deleted. pic.twitter.com/zVMowTcVHG — Weezy1 (@threewireman) January 23, 2019

Apparently she is just deleting all her tweets now. Maybe the preferable way to do this is to think before you tweet? pic.twitter.com/F4bNy8GR7t — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 23, 2019

Hey now. That’s a pretty tall order for Ilhan Omar.

That's two crazy tweets and two deletions today for @ilhanmn, who needs a remedial course from @aoc apparently — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) January 23, 2019

AOC needs to tutor her freshman classmate in how to Twitter. My God. https://t.co/05DWt94v0Q — Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) January 23, 2019

Right?

Holy cow, now @IlhanMN deleted THIS one! What is going on over there?? pic.twitter.com/PgOUcqEyLB — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 23, 2019

She’s been owned. She’s been owned so hard.

Live look at @IlhanMN's comms team trying to navigate the internet: pic.twitter.com/BwySmijRFb — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 23, 2019

I am calling for a total and complete shutdown of @IlhanMN's tweets until our country’s representatives can figure out what is going on! pic.twitter.com/LcCWi4F8JL — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 23, 2019

Anyone else on the edge of their seat waiting to find out what’s next from Ilhan Omar?

Third time's the charm? — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 23, 2019