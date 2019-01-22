Earlier today, Alex Jones’ lady-in-waiting Jacob Wohl took to Twitter to push a B.S. birther conspiracy about Kamala Harris:

Anyone who knows anything about Jacob Wohl knows that he’s nothing more than a lying, tinfoil-hat-wearing little troll. But anyone who knows anything about the media knows that when it’s convenient, Wohl speaks for all conservatives.

“Clockwork” is right. Take it away, Mother Jones:

Did @redsteeze call it, or did he call it?

Kevin Drum’s evidence for the birther conspiracy being pushed by “conservatives”? Wohl’s tweet. Like, that’s literally all he’s got.

They are real! Mother Jones practices Real Journalism™, guys.

