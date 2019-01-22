Earlier today, Alex Jones’ lady-in-waiting Jacob Wohl took to Twitter to push a B.S. birther conspiracy about Kamala Harris:

Kamala Harris is NOT eligible to be President. Her father arrived from Jamaica in 1961—mother from India arrived in 1960 Neither parent was a legal resident for 5 years prior to Harris’s birth, a requirement for naturalization Kamala was raised in Canada — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) January 22, 2019

Here is Kamala Harris' yearbook from Westmount High School in MONTREAL! Just like the worst President in American History, Barack Hussein Obama, Kamala Harris was NOT raised in the United States Is it too much to ask to have a President that was born and RAISED in America? pic.twitter.com/PxIhv3ZF7v — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) January 22, 2019

And before you worthless leftist trolls call me a "birther", read the confirmation that Barack Hussein Obama was indeed raised in Jakarta, Indonesia https://t.co/0pHxLkt2dI — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) January 22, 2019

Anyone who knows anything about Jacob Wohl knows that he’s nothing more than a lying, tinfoil-hat-wearing little troll. But anyone who knows anything about the media knows that when it’s convenient, Wohl speaks for all conservatives.

I hope everyone's prepared for Jacob Wohl now speaks for the entire Right in the media. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2019

"Conservatives question Kamala Harris birth."

"Uh no actually Wohl is a lunatic grifter and he was widely condemned"

Like clockwork. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2019

“Clockwork” is right. Take it away, Mother Jones:

Conservatives have already launched a racist, disgusting lie against Kamala Harris https://t.co/1d4hZwzRTL pic.twitter.com/5p04YiA8G5 — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) January 22, 2019

Did @redsteeze call it, or did he call it?

Again, author says "Conservatives." Cites only Jacob Wohl. Away we go. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2019

Kevin Drum’s evidence for the birther conspiracy being pushed by “conservatives”? Wohl’s tweet. Like, that’s literally all he’s got.

Literally 1 guy said this. 1. — Thot Slayer Shaggy (@ThotSlayerShagg) January 22, 2019

Jacob Wohl. Not conservatives, just Jacob Wohl. — I’m Just Here So I Don’t Get Fined (@LBitter) January 22, 2019

It isn't conservatives…it is Jacob Wohl….. — bluezdancer (@bluezdancer) January 22, 2019

'Conservatives' indicates plural. Only public statement I've seen is someone who has been historically lambasted by the right. — Mike Letalien/Coach Crash (@Coach_Crash) January 22, 2019

Name three people who have done this and who actually speak for normal, rational conservatives. I’ll wait. — John Hornbuckle (@JohnRHornbuckle) January 22, 2019

None of us take him seriously. Look at the replies dunking on him. Most are from conservatives — A (@BoomerPost1234) January 22, 2019

Republicans immediately pounced on the guy who said it! Get real — PJ the DJ (@PeteinWI) January 22, 2019

They are real! Mother Jones practices Real Journalism™, guys.

"FACT: Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do." 🤨 https://t.co/iBG2yDQGY5 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 22, 2019

This headline is literal fake news — Mikhael Smits (@mikhaelsmits) January 22, 2019

This whole week has been straight propaganda. — Jon Swanson (@frigginfrogs) January 22, 2019

Another day, another round of fake news. They will never learn. https://t.co/kGVSufphVo — JWF (@JammieWF) January 22, 2019

BWAHAHAHAHAHA! This is why I spoke out immediately about this idiot… If we don't, media will blame us. Hell, they blame us any way. https://t.co/DDHvDPKvU0 — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) January 22, 2019

