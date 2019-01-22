As Twitchy told you, Nathan Phillips has been royally busted for lying about his military service. We thought our brave Guardians of Truth were supposed to care about that stuff, but HuffPost senior politics reporter Jennifer Bendery apparently feels differently.

After the Washington Post issued a correction to their story stating that Phillips had fought in the Vietnam War, here’s what Bendery wanted people to take away from Phillips’ lies:

WaPo issues correction: Nathan Phillips served in the U.S. Marines from 1972 to 1976 but was not deployed to Vietnam. Important to note. It also doesn't change the fact that he's a Native elder, a U.S. veteran and was treated horribly by these kids. https://t.co/WVoIbrlYgS — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) January 22, 2019

So, in other words, the truth matters … except when it doesn’t.

“Treated horribly by these kids” — Conservative (@BrownDeerRepub) January 22, 2019

If by treated horribly you mean the kid smiled while getting a drum banged in his face and racist insults hurled at him. 🤦‍♂️ — TjJamesAz (@TjJamesAz) January 22, 2019

Why is Jennifer more offended by a kid smiling uncomfortably than by a grown man who lied about his service to our country?

I thinks we need to question everything about this guy — 🇮🇹 Mike D 🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@Manchu89) January 22, 2019

Isn’t that Jennifer’s job?

Pretty sad if that’s her standard.

He's a liar and being old does not excuse him. — BTME (@btme87) January 22, 2019

It may not change his Native American status, but it also doesn't change the fact that the media clearly used his supposed Vietnam Veteran status over and over again as a way to give him credibility and sympathy. — MJJ (@jacktsnack) January 22, 2019

It does not change the fact that he's dishonest and you all let him defraud you. — Judith Lankau (@judith_lankau) January 22, 2019

This is straight-up embarrassing talk from a supposed journalist.