As Twitchy told you, Nathan Phillips has been royally busted for lying about his military service. We thought our brave Guardians of Truth were supposed to care about that stuff, but HuffPost senior politics reporter Jennifer Bendery apparently feels differently.

After the Washington Post issued a correction to their story stating that Phillips had fought in the Vietnam War, here’s what Bendery wanted people to take away from Phillips’ lies:

So, in other words, the truth matters … except when it doesn’t.

Why is Jennifer more offended by a kid smiling uncomfortably than by a grown man who lied about his service to our country?

Isn’t that Jennifer’s job?

Pretty sad if that’s her standard.

This is straight-up embarrassing talk from a supposed journalist.

