As Twitchy told you earlier, the Washington Post found themselves in the uncomfortable position of having to issue a correction after erroneously reporting that Nathan Phillips served in the Vietnam War. Phillips had in fact done no such thing, despite claiming that he had.

Well, guess what. The New York Times has found themselves in the same position:

They were Catholic high school students who came to Washington on a field trip to rally at the March for Life. He was a Native American veteran of the Vietnam War who was there to raise awareness at the Indigenous Peoples March. https://t.co/W2UrvWggx9 — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 20, 2019

Correction: This previous tweet, and an earlier version of this article, using information from the Indigenous Peoples Movement, gave an incorrect description of Nathan Phillips’s military service. https://t.co/4VHRN0MaLw pic.twitter.com/wip6ypmXcy — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 22, 2019

We can picture them writing that correction through clenched teeth. Watching your narrative get totally busted is never easy.

Well, at least they issued a correction. That’s something. Unfortunately for them, they may not be able to correct their reputation.

