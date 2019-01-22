As Twitchy told you earlier, the Washington Post found themselves in the uncomfortable position of having to issue a correction after erroneously reporting that Nathan Phillips served in the Vietnam War. Phillips had in fact done no such thing, despite claiming that he had.

Well, guess what. The New York Times has found themselves in the same position:

We can picture them writing that correction through clenched teeth. Watching your narrative get totally busted is never easy.

Well, at least they issued a correction. That’s something. Unfortunately for them, they may not be able to correct their reputation.

Nice work, guys.

