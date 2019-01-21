Soledad O’Brien has done it again folks!

As Twitchy told you, earlier today, she attempted to own Laura Ingraham by pointing out the lack of “girls or women” in the photo Ingraham posted of a group of young Marchers for Life. There were, of course, several young women in that photo (and many more at the March for Life). Less than two hours later, with access to video footage from the encounter between Covington Catholic students and Nathan Phillips, O’Brien got it totally wrong again:

This video contradicts Nick Sandmann's statement, I am vaccinated against gaslighting. pic.twitter.com/jMPfUHIWQA — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) January 21, 2019

The tomahawk chop thing seems not very respectful. https://t.co/qxE96J7I3N — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) January 21, 2019

And Soledad O’Brien seems not very intelligent — or ethical, for that matter.

Where are you seeing the tomahawk chop? — Chelsea (@chelpop) January 21, 2019

I’m not clear on what happened at all, but in this clip I’m not seeing tomahawk chops. — Betsy Redmond PhD RD (@Nutr_Provisions) January 21, 2019

This is not the tomahawk chop. Why do you keep lying? https://t.co/kuk8XPzCgM — Nathan, son of Robert (@NathanWurtzel) January 21, 2019

It’s simple, really: Because she can.

Tripling down on lies. Journalism! — BushidoMan (@Bushido_Man) January 21, 2019

So-called journalists like Soledad O’Brien are why it’s damn near impossible to trust the media on anything these days.

Not only does nothing in this video contradict ANY his statement, but we went from “they surrounded him, blocked him in, taunted him, changed build the wall, and threatened him” to a bunch of kids danced/sang with him and one kid did an inappropriate gesture. Smear merchants. https://t.co/2Kp1mrmQFa — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 21, 2019

Here is his statement. Show me one word that was contradicted by that video. https://t.co/7kPamLhqZC — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 21, 2019

It’s one thing to get things wrong. It’s another to double and triple down and continue to spread blatant lies about HS kids because you don’t like the hats they were wearing. Only seriously bad people would do that. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 21, 2019

Congratulations, Soledad O’Brien. You’re officially a seriously bad person.

The “chop” was their imitating his drum beating, if I am not mistaken. Air drumming, as it were. — Rick (@rickytwalsh) January 21, 2019

Who cares? These people won’t say a word about Phillips (an adult) trying to provoke a confrontation, celebrating the kids leaving, and spending days lying about every aspect of the interaction & the character of these kids, then they want to analyze every gesture by the kids? Ok https://t.co/h1NCvvH3ua — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 21, 2019