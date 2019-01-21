Soledad O’Brien has done it again folks!

As Twitchy told you, earlier today, she attempted to own Laura Ingraham by pointing out the lack of “girls or women” in the photo Ingraham posted of a group of young Marchers for Life. There were, of course, several young women in that photo (and many more at the March for Life). Less than two hours later, with access to video footage from the encounter between Covington Catholic students and Nathan Phillips, O’Brien got it totally wrong again:

And Soledad O’Brien seems not very intelligent — or ethical, for that matter.

It’s simple, really: Because she can.

So-called journalists like Soledad O’Brien are why it’s damn near impossible to trust the media on anything these days.

Congratulations, Soledad O’Brien. You’re officially a seriously bad person.

