Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is rightly being called out for her thinly veiled gaybaiting of Lindsey Graham — not to mention her failure to grasp rudimentary mathematical concepts — but homophobia’s not her only problem. She’s also, if you’ll recall, an unapologetic anti-Semite. Literally. She makes no apologies for her anti-Semitism:

Ilhan Omar currently on CNN defending her now infamous Israel tweet: “I don’t know how my comments could be offensive to Jewish-Americans.” Zero pushback on that from either anchor. — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) January 17, 2019

Here’s the “now-infamous” tweet in question:

Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel. #Gaza #Palestine #Israel — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 16, 2012

Hard to argue that that wouldn’t be offensive to Jewish Americans (or to any decent American or Jew or human being). And yet, that’s exactly what Omar is attempting to do:

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar asked directly by CNN about her anti-Semitic remark that "Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel" Her response: "I don't know how my comments would be offensive to Jewish-Americans" Wow. pic.twitter.com/T3G1ZzaXbC — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 17, 2019

.@IlhanMN: Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people & help them see the evil doings of Israel. .@CNN: What’s your message to Jewish Americans who find that offensive? .@IlhanMN: I don’t know how that is offensive to Jewish Americans.pic.twitter.com/vxMv6hEHj1 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 17, 2019

She doesn’t know? Really? So she’s just admitting, then, that she’s woefully ignorant.

“I don’t know how my comments would be offensive to Jewish-Americans.” What a joke of a human being https://t.co/E2WfYCWAEW — Andrew (@brombeee) January 17, 2019

She doesn’t know how her comments would be offensive to Jewish Americans? Is she kidding? What an Ass! — USA PATRIOT (@pasadena_boy) January 17, 2019

Ilhan Omar, US Rep (MN) doesn’t know how her ANTI SEMITIC comments are offensive to Jewish Americans. 🤔🤪😜 https://t.co/yUsIZ9gfqk — EVE WHITE (@evewhite5500) January 17, 2019

Golly gee @Ilhan, why would claiming that …. *checks notes* …. "Jews hypnotize the world to hide their evil" be considered offensive to Jewish Americans? I gotta tell ya, I sure as heck don't know.

😐😐😐😐😐😐😐 https://t.co/fHgozyby7m — Proud Texan (@BecomeATexan) January 17, 2019

@IlhanMN “I don’t know how my comments would be offensive to Jewish-Americans.” If you don't then you are an absolute moron who has no business being in DC, much less Congress. I am Italian American and when we are constantly referred to in certain ways it offends. — katherine appello (@KathNYC52) January 17, 2019

Her ignorance is staggering.. And doesn't excuse anything she has done. https://t.co/pDWkA81SUG — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) January 17, 2019

Alternatively, she could be lying.

Not only is she defending her antisemitic tweet, she is blaming American Jews for being offended…. Amazing https://t.co/IRNlruYPld — Kebeh Nayyeh (@KNayyeh) January 17, 2019

"I don't know how my comments would be offensive to Jewish-Americans" mmm, just really stupid, or a very bad liar? — Strong LEADERSHIP Works! Thank you #POTUS (@governmentlists) January 17, 2019

In either case, it’s clear that she’s not to be trusted.

They need to call her out. Straight up! — Clara (@claramanoucheka) January 17, 2019

"I don’t know how my comments would be offensive to Jewish-Americans." I do. They're also offensive to non-Jewish Americans. They are offensive, period.https://t.co/4RoDBqm2NH — Peter Wehner (@Peter_Wehner) January 17, 2019

And the icing on this garbage cake? CNN’s hosts didn’t even bat an eye at her explanation.

The disastrous part of this is not the congresswoman's response, but the LACK OF FOLLOW UP BY THE REPORTER WHEN THE CONGRESSWOMAN SAYS SOMETHING NONSENSICAL. "How can you sit there with a straight face and say that calling Israel evil wouldn't be offensive to Jewish-Americans?" https://t.co/0ZW9PpTo37 — Shirley Not Drew (@shodrewshirley) January 17, 2019

Disgusting.