Oh, come on. Didn’t we just do this yesterday? Yes we did.

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle implied on the air that President Trump or someone else had “something pretty extreme about Lindsey Graham” and was using it to blackmail him. “We’re gonna have to leave it there,” Ruhle added, probably because she had absolutely no evidence to back up her claim.

Qasim Rashid, host of the Re-Sight Islam podcast (#Jihad of the Pod … his hashtag, not ours), agreed, and caught the attention of freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar, who agreed wholeheartedly that yes, Graham is compromised.

They got to him, he is compromised! https://t.co/m8sB3EmElg — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 16, 2019

Who’s “they,” and does this mean “they” have something extreme on all the other Republican candidates who trashed Trump during the primaries yet support him on issues like border security?

This really is dangerous rhetoric coming from a member of Congress.

Yesterday from @SRuhle, today from an elected member of Congress. Really alarming behavior. https://t.co/ZMQ1Je0NNW — Matt Whitlock 🇺🇸 (@mattdizwhitlock) January 16, 2019

I agree. — Katy (@KatyMissKaty) January 16, 2019

Media covers for them so it won’t matter — Jᴀqᴇn H'ghᴀr (@RealFacelessMan) January 16, 2019

CNN will be all over this.

Even supporters are suggesting Omar tone it down a bit now that she’s tweeting as a member of Congress.

We might agree with you, but this does not appear becoming of your office. — Vikram Maraj (@Trinivikram) January 16, 2019

Is he? Probably. Should you say it without proof as a sitting Congresswomen. No. With power comes a much higher standard of proof. — Kyle Leith (@KyleLeith) January 16, 2019

While I 100+% agree with you when tweeting something like this from your congressional account you need to have seen the receipts. Guys, maybe she has seen the proof. — Diane (@SAHMof3DSSPSA) January 16, 2019

If she’d seen the proof, she would have posted it.

I can’t imagine how you have time for this. Go to work. — Sheila Tigert (@SheilaTigert) January 16, 2019

Better yet, don’t.

Related: