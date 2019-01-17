While there’s no shortage of hot takes on Donald Trump’s decision to ground Nancy Pelosi, this one from former Hillary Clinton deputy national press secretary and spokesman Jesse Ferguson deserves special mention:

Trump punishes troops in Aghanistan b.c. his ego is hurt after Pelosi stopped him from forcing unpaid public safety officials to protect everyone at his lying SOTU. https://t.co/uvLHLFlYmG — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) January 17, 2019

How, exactly, is Donald Trump punishing troops?

This is an insane take — bucs2829 (@bucs2829) January 17, 2019

Unless Pelosi was taking the Hawaiian Tropics girls with her, I doubt the troops feel punished. — Harold Stickeehands (@StickeeNotes) January 17, 2019

If anything, the troops dodged a bullet.

The troops don’t want her there. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 17, 2019

Not sure why you think troops were hurt? I'd assume most would be happy to dodge the dog and pony show they'd have to put on 🤔 https://t.co/fMnK5wZoEH — Persnickety (@Dawnsfire) January 17, 2019

No kidding.

You think reporters are mad now? You can’t even imagine how furious they’d be if they saw our troops laughing and high-fiving when they find out about this. I promise you this is going over well. That’s all. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 17, 2019

As a vet let me say I regard this as the President intervening to save the troops from a Pelosi visit. — Wimp Viking (@WimpViking) January 17, 2019

As a former troop, I promise you they are not disappointed. — Jennifer Barnes (@jblaw10) January 17, 2019

PRO TIP: Troops despise visits from VIPs. It does nothing for them and makes their lives miserable in preparation. I assure you they’ll make it through this just fine. https://t.co/6PHaUaeJMc — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 17, 2019

Jesse, I remember those days & they flippin’ sucked!!! Spray painting the humvees, white table clothes on the field tables (while down range 🤬), the upper brass stressing da hell out about Sec Uppity Ump, or Vice Pres Whomever. Half the damn time they didn’t even show up 🤬🤬 — Magnus Canis (@ConservativeStu) January 17, 2019

“What will the troops do without getting to see Nancy Pelosi??!!” Actual stuff to accomplish the mission and not a bunch of busy work from butt-kissing officers. https://t.co/dtFqsClczh — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 17, 2019

Imagine thinking lawmakers get anything close to real feedback from the troops on these visits. Troops are given strict orders to kiss as much a$$ as possible and everyone knows it. https://t.co/Qf4FvUGPvS — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 17, 2019

. @JesseKellyDC makes a good point: the troops HATE when people like Pelosi show up in Afghanistan. They're forced to scrub every surface within a square mile. The media will play this as punishment for the troops. It's not. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 17, 2019

Clearly you were never in the military and had to prep for "VIP" visits. You can take issue with his decision on other terms, but it wasn't a punishment for the troops. It was a gift. https://t.co/bx1eAGbAeV — terry schappert (@terryschappert) January 17, 2019