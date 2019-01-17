While there’s no shortage of hot takes on Donald Trump’s decision to ground Nancy Pelosi, this one from former Hillary Clinton deputy national press secretary and spokesman Jesse Ferguson deserves special mention:

How, exactly, is Donald Trump punishing troops?

Trending

If anything, the troops dodged a bullet.

No kidding.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AfghanistanCODELDonald TrumpJesse FergusonmilitaryNancy Pelospunishtroops