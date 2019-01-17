Hey, Rep. Ilhan Omar, we’re gonna let you finish, but Chris Evans beat you to the homophobia punch.

Check out Captain America’s tweet from earlier this week regarding Lindsey Graham’s about-face on the border-wall national emergency issue:

Lindsey Graham is Smithers! Get it? Because closeted gay!

Homosexuality is totes hilaire, you guys.

Hey, Chris Evans, remember when you outed yourself as a flaming homophobe?

Talk about winning. And speaking of awards:

He’s perfect.

