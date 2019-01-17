Hey, Rep. Ilhan Omar, we’re gonna let you finish, but Chris Evans beat you to the homophobia punch.

Check out Captain America’s tweet from earlier this week regarding Lindsey Graham’s about-face on the border-wall national emergency issue:

Hey Smithers, remember when you said this:

‘You know how you make America great again, tell Donald Trump to go to hell.’

What do they have on you? I can’t tell if this shameful 180 is born of fear or thirst. Either way, we will always remember you as nothing more than remora. https://t.co/2eZ2Zxqpkv — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 13, 2019

Lindsey Graham is Smithers! Get it? Because closeted gay!

Smithers lol. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) January 13, 2019

Smithers? Aw man, I’m dying. — Brian Posehn (@thebrianposehn) January 13, 2019

Homosexuality is totes hilaire, you guys.

Here's Captain America doing it too. Note the Simpsons "Smithers" reference https://t.co/mgZ7z5wWv4 — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) January 17, 2019

Smithers came out as gay and there were jokes throughout @TheSimpsons beforehand that he was in the closet. So add Captain America to the list of those on the left making these jokes about Graham. https://t.co/rEJsq1fQsI — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) January 17, 2019

Hey, Chris Evans, remember when you outed yourself as a flaming homophobe?

So gaybaiting is suddenly ok? https://t.co/2vNgyxOYFG — Jay Cost (@JayCostTWS) January 17, 2019

So, you want to own the cons by implying they are homosexual pic.twitter.com/BOwP5Dpxkw — Wells Farjoe (@Wells_Farjoe) January 17, 2019

Talk about winning. And speaking of awards:

We found a new Oscars host. https://t.co/xRsi2jyFww — BT (@back_ttys) January 17, 2019

He’s perfect.