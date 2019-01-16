Just when you thought Beto O’Rourke couldn’t possibly be any more annoying … along he comes to prove you wrong:

"Have been stuck lately," Beto writes. "In and out of a funk…Maybe if I get moving, on the road, meet people, learn about what’s going on where they live, have some adventure, go where I don’t know and I’m not known, it’ll clear my head." https://t.co/Ozggd6wx0b — Matt Viser (@mviser) January 16, 2019

Clear his head? Can you clear something that’s already empty?

If the funk is this bad, maybe he should get out of politics.

“Drove out to the lake the waitress had told me about. Had it all to myself and some ducks. Found some crab claws. Maybe left by a bird. Walked out on a pier. Looked out, took some pictures. Leaned over, scooped up water and washed my face. Picked up beer cans that someone had”.. pic.twitter.com/jk2YwNKJwt — Timbucktoo (@the_homunculous) January 16, 2019

Dylan…Springsteen…O'Rourke — Nick Field (@nick_field90) January 16, 2019

Even knowing he's native born Texan, I get the feeling if there was a label on Beto's back that was read aloud, there'd be a ton of stereotypical cowboys suddenly stopping what they were doing and shouting in unison "New York City?!".. — Camtastic (@CamTastick) January 16, 2019

Ha! Perfect.

This guy is another Justin Trudeau! Speaking as a Canadian, I would advise you to stay very far away from this dope. — Robert (@robertgct488) January 16, 2019

Beto O’Rourke’s really one of the Democrats’ best hopes, huh? Good luck to them, then. Because it sounds like they’re gonna need it.

***

Related:

‘Like … yikes’! Beto O’Rourke oozes ‘zero substance’ in painful new WaPo interview