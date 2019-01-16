Just when you thought Beto O’Rourke couldn’t possibly be any more annoying … along he comes to prove you wrong:

Clear his head? Can you clear something that’s already empty?

If the funk is this bad, maybe he should get out of politics.

Ha! Perfect.

Beto O’Rourke’s really one of the Democrats’ best hopes, huh? Good luck to them, then. Because it sounds like they’re gonna need it.

