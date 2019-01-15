Before Beto O’Rourke sits down with Oprah next month for what’s sure to be a hard-hitting interview, he got a practice run with the Washington Post.

It … did not go well.

I spent two hours touring the border with Beto O’Rourke, who wants Americans to see the border as it really is. When it comes to immigration policy and changing the way things are, he has few solutions — and would rather debate and discuss the topic. https://t.co/tCShjBWuOo — Jenna Johnson (@wpjenna) January 15, 2019

So what should be done to address visa overstays? “I don’t know,” O’Rourke said.@wpjenna interview with Beto in El Paso: https://t.co/2iqTd21rIO — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) January 15, 2019

Well, at least he’s honest.

Beto might have to figure out what he thinks about Syria before the first debate pic.twitter.com/1UioBUAVfd — Rebecca Buck (@RebeccaBuck) January 15, 2019

Oof.

Good story from @wpjenna on Beto. This last bit – where he suggests we might need to ditch the Constitution? – is wild.https://t.co/E31VeDvz8s pic.twitter.com/sBxF734Fxg — Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) January 15, 2019

oh ffs https://t.co/y535iYQM2s — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) January 15, 2019

Guess all Betos are off!

This is subtly brutal. “O’Rourke doesn’t yet know the answer, but he’s ready to discuss it.” https://t.co/TmZ3BRr13E — Rebecca Buck (@RebeccaBuck) January 15, 2019

A bad interview for Beto https://t.co/l3ObrVhM8g — Will Rahn (@willrahn) January 15, 2019

Democrats should definitely unite behind this guy.