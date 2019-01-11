Is this why Beto O’Rourke went to the dentist yesterday? To get his teeth all nice and sparkly for Queen Oprah?

Brace yourselves, folks. It’s all happening:

Um, Oprah is gonna do a live interview with @BetoORourke in Times Square on Feb. 5. That is all. — Amy Chozick (@amychozick) January 11, 2019

Because of course.

When did she get a dental hygienist license? https://t.co/Jj2eOgMGOl — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 11, 2019

Is it customary for dental hygienists to perform tongue baths?

Doesn't take a genius to imagine where this is going… https://t.co/yPOVEEjBuP — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) January 11, 2019

We definitely know where we’re going: Off to start getting liquored up for this thing. We’re gonna need one hell of a head-start.