Denouncing anti-Semitism is more difficult for some than for others, particularly on the tolerant Left. That’s what makes this statement from über-liberal new Rep. Ayanna Pressley so refreshing:

Last week, in support of a fellow Congresswoman, I chose a quote from Alice Walker. Like many, the Color Purple has carried deep meaning for me and I have evoked Walker’s words about "furious dancing" in the past. Unfortunately, I was unaware of the author’s past statements. 1/2 — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 14, 2019

I fully condemn and denounce anti-Semitism, prejudice and bigotry in all their forms – and the hateful actions they embolden. I appreciate my friends, including my brothers and sisters in the Jewish community, who brought these statements to my attention. 2/2 — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 14, 2019

Good on Rep. Pressley.

Thank you for this. — George Yury Revutsky (@george_revutsky) January 14, 2019

A class act, — Nancy8 (@Baby2u2) January 14, 2019

❤️ Thank you — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) January 14, 2019

Thank you. — Julie Silver (@JulieAnnSilver) January 14, 2019

Very cool of you to address this! It's appreciated. 🙂 — Nadine (@Seameritt) January 14, 2019

Thank you. A genuine apology is the mark of a grown up and I appreciate it. — Deena Heg (@bikesalsa) January 14, 2019

Good for Rep. Pressley. Really not that hard. https://t.co/3l9LAKKTwM — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 14, 2019

It certainly shouldn’t be. What a sad reflection on the state of things that her repudiation of anti-Semitism is such a rarity on the Left.

It's really sad that this is the exception and not the rule. — Chris Simpson (@csimpsonsays) January 14, 2019

This shouldn't be an issue that separates Democrats and Republicans. Nor is it one that should be used to score political points. Bigotry is deplorable. We should be able to come together to condemn it instead of excusing it based on the politics of the bigot. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 14, 2019

It really, really shouldn’t be that hard.

***

Related:

‘Holy sh*t’: New York Times doing their part to mainstream ‘raging anti-Semitism’