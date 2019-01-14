Denouncing anti-Semitism is more difficult for some than for others, particularly on the tolerant Left. That’s what makes this statement from über-liberal new Rep. Ayanna Pressley so refreshing:

Good on Rep. Pressley.

Trending

It certainly shouldn’t be. What a sad reflection on the state of things that her repudiation of anti-Semitism is such a rarity on the Left.

It really, really shouldn’t be that hard.

***

Related:

‘Holy sh*t’: New York Times doing their part to mainstream ‘raging anti-Semitism’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alice Walkeranti-SemitismAyanna Pressleybigotryprejudice