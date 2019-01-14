While Dems like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are over there screeching about how Republicans don’t care about GOP Rep. Steve King’s despicable remarks defending white supremacy and white nationalism, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is over here ripping King apart:

Good indeed.

Of course, the same people who’ve spent the past week complaining that Republicans haven’t denounced King are now pissed that a Republican is denouncing King:

You just can’t win with some people. Good thing Mitch McConnell doesn’t care what they think. He’s denouncing King because it’s right; not to make the libs happy.

