While Dems like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are over there screeching about how Republicans don’t care about GOP Rep. Steve King’s despicable remarks defending white supremacy and white nationalism, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is over here ripping King apart:

Mitch McConnell on Steve King: `There is no place in the Republican Party, the Congress or the country for an ideology of racial supremacy of any kind. I have no tolerance for such positions and those who espouse these views are not supporters of American ideals and freedoms.' — Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) January 14, 2019

McConnell adds that King's comments on white supremacy `are unwelcome and unworthy of his elected position. If he doesn’t understand why ‘white supremacy’ is offensive, he should find another line of work' — Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) January 14, 2019

MCCONNELL: “Rep. King’s statements are unwelcome and unworthy of his elected position. If he doesn’t understand why ‘white supremacy’ is offensive, he should find another line of work.” https://t.co/7TnbiMazJJ — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) January 14, 2019

Good indeed.

Of course, the same people who’ve spent the past week complaining that Republicans haven’t denounced King are now pissed that a Republican is denouncing King:

McConnell: King now on double-secret-invisible probation. — Doomer VonDoomington (@DoomerVonDoom) January 14, 2019

McConnell is speaking now, after racist King has been in office for 15 yrs, to deflect that it was reported this weekend the FBI believes Trump to be a Russian asset. He didn’t care last week but all of the sudden does. Wonder why? He sees it crumbling down & sacrifices King. — Wendy Wineberg (@WendyWineberg) January 14, 2019

Sure, Mitch. He's already been there for over a decade. — (((AMF)))🖤💛 (@AlyssaFafel) January 14, 2019

King is low hanging fruit and long overdue. Now do trump. — JEM (@haguediva) January 14, 2019

Too little too late. — Donna Roton (@wagroton) January 14, 2019

"I am going call for everyone to severely frown at him." — 🥞MeltLikeButta🥞 (@jwbutta) January 14, 2019

Blah, blah, blah – the @GOP has consorted with racists for years. Now it’s in the open. — JustSayin' (@MarcBroc) January 14, 2019

McConnell: “We don’t say those parts out loud.” — Crooked Stable Genius (@ButtersV2) January 14, 2019

After carefully considering public reaction for a week, I have a statement and won't read the other, alternative statement. — Earl j. Slick (@ejslick) January 14, 2019

Mitch has 0 credibility or integrity, he’s just another words no action gop. @senatemajldr — 🦋United We Stand Divided We Fall (@Gemma__RN) January 14, 2019

You just can’t win with some people. Good thing Mitch McConnell doesn’t care what they think. He’s denouncing King because it’s right; not to make the libs happy.