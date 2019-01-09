As Twitchy told you, Donald Trump met with Sen. Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi this afternoon to discuss the border wall. Schumer gave his account of what happened:

According to Schumer, Trump walked out of the meeting after Pelosi said she wouldn't support the border wall. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 9, 2019

Schumer says Pres had a "temper tantrum" and walked out of meeting with Congressional Leaders in the WH Situation Room, when @SpeakerPelosi told him she won't agree to his border wall. pic.twitter.com/K9osL2MJYT — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 9, 2019

Democrat leader Chuck Schumer says Democrats are "willing to discuss anything" ("anything" does not include border security) pic.twitter.com/4S25lRRNPF — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) January 9, 2019

But for what it’s worth, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is calling B.S. on Schumer’s version of events:

.@GOPLeader: "I just listened to Senator Schumer. I know he complained the time that you had cameras in the meeting. I think we need to bring them back. Because what he described the meeting to be is totally different than what took place." pic.twitter.com/4gBgN8s3gt — CSPAN (@cspan) January 9, 2019

Never a dull moment.