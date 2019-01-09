Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, we wish we could quit you. We really do. But you’re just such a hot mess, we can’t quite bring ourselves to say goodbye. Because how can you really say goodbye to the gift that just keeps on giving?

When Ocasio-Cortez delivered her “impassioned response” to Donald Trump’s address on the border situation, she railed against ICE, questioning their humanity and condemning their funding by the government:

Aside from apparently having no idea what ICE actually does …

Ocasio-Cortez also apparently has no idea what she actually does. Check this out:

Incredible. Except not at all. This is par for the course when you’re a complete moron.

In fairness, though:

