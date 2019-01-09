Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, we wish we could quit you. We really do. But you’re just such a hot mess, we can’t quite bring ourselves to say goodbye. Because how can you really say goodbye to the gift that just keeps on giving?

When Ocasio-Cortez delivered her “impassioned response” to Donald Trump’s address on the border situation, she railed against ICE, questioning their humanity and condemning their funding by the government:

WATCH: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivers impassioned response to President Trump’s address: “The president should be really defending why we are funding [ICE] at all … right now, what we are seeing, is death.” pic.twitter.com/4Al4GLWUvB — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 9, 2019

Aside from apparently having no idea what ICE actually does …

In 2018, ICE arrested more than 6,500 pedophiles and convicted murderers in the United States, arrested 158,581 aliens, 90% of whom had criminal convictions, and removed over 256,086 illegal aliens, 6,000 of which were violent gang members. https://t.co/4hhNhno23L — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 9, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez also apparently has no idea what she actually does. Check this out:

You cannot make this up. @AOC literally voted to fund ICE two days ago. pic.twitter.com/Pg9XMB8IEN — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 9, 2019

Incredible. Except not at all. This is par for the course when you’re a complete moron.

Not to mention the fact that @RepAOC routinely attributed unfounded criticisms of @CBP to @ICEgov, two completely different agencies. — Grandville (@GrandvilleShow) January 9, 2019

In fairness, though: