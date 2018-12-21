As Twitchy told you earlier, Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent surgery today to remove cancerous growths from one of her lungs. Most people are wishing her well.

Bill O’Reilly is not most people:

Justice Ginsburg is very ill. Another Justice appointment inevitable and soon. Bad news for the left. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) December 21, 2018

Classy as ever, Bill.

Seriously dude??? — Stephanie (@2_srippe) December 21, 2018

😬Wow, is he cold-hearted ! — Mary Dudasik (@MaryDudasik1) December 21, 2018

Cold and callous — cdoherty13 (@cdoherty13) December 21, 2018

Ghoulish. — Kel in Cali (@KinCali1) December 21, 2018

Just when I thought you couldn’t sink any lower. — R. Charles Wilkerson (@uarcee_2000) December 21, 2018

She is just another object in the sick mind of yours. The same logic that told you that your female employees are your property. https://t.co/ASwPqZuhC0 — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) December 21, 2018

This is not how a healthy human being talks about a fellow human being. You are sick, dude, which is why you had to pay millions of dollars to the females who were unfortunate to work for you. https://t.co/ASwPqZuhC0 — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) December 21, 2018

Wow, what an awful thing to say!!! — Kathy Buckley (@kathyb5783) December 21, 2018

Eat a bag of dicks. https://t.co/KjlfHUkUAH — The Last King of Long Island (@brodigan) December 21, 2018

This is the wrong way to talk about someone's cancer treatments. The correct way is to wish them the best if you have any empathy for your fellow man at all 😒 https://t.co/0UlXClizCe — Persnickety (@Dawnsfire) December 21, 2018