When Ruth Bader Ginsburg takes a licking, she keeps on ticking:

JUST IN: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had two malignant nodules removed from her left lung Friday at a New York hospital, the Supreme Court announces https://t.co/XEntoNhEqS pic.twitter.com/manoGcySe4 — CNN (@CNN) December 21, 2018

BREAKING: US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg has cancerous growths removed from lung, the court says: "Post-surgery, there was no evidence of any remaining disease." pic.twitter.com/h8LDNdhzyM — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 21, 2018

Here’s the official statement:

Justice Ginsburg underwent a pulmonary lobectomy to remove malignant nodules in her left lung pic.twitter.com/dzcVOzEv4O — Adam Liptak (@adamliptak) December 21, 2018

Let’s hope they got it all.

She’s a fighter. I’ll give her that. https://t.co/fE4uBe1zW7 — Demetrius Minor (@dminor85) December 21, 2018

Prayers for a speedy recovery. https://t.co/sfSWUAtRUT — MarkC, curer of bacon 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) December 21, 2018

Amen.