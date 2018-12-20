As Twitchy told you, Donald Trump celebrated signing the Farm Bill by posting this video of him performing with actress Megan Mullally at the 2005 Emmy Awards:

And Mullally is super-embarrassed, you guys.

Hate to break it to you, Megan, but he was the same guy then as he is today. The only difference is that now he’s the president and he’s stuck an (R) after his name. Why were you cool with him before?

She should be thanking him for all the extra attention she’s getting today. People are actually talking about her for a change.

Just like the media, celebrities like Mullally were only too happy to prop Trump up for years.

Hard to feel sorry for them now that they got what they wanted.

Tags: Donald TrumpEmmysMegan Mullally