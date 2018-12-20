As Twitchy told you, Donald Trump celebrated signing the Farm Bill by posting this video of him performing with actress Megan Mullally at the 2005 Emmy Awards:

And Mullally is super-embarrassed, you guys.

omg — Megan Mullally (@MeganMullally) December 20, 2018

if you guys need me, i’ll be in a hole in the ground 😵💀👋🏽 — Megan Mullally (@MeganMullally) December 20, 2018

Hate to break it to you, Megan, but he was the same guy then as he is today. The only difference is that now he’s the president and he’s stuck an (R) after his name. Why were you cool with him before?

Oh you love it. It's your job for cripe's sake. Get over yourself. — 𝙷𝚎𝚊𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚛 𝙲𝚑𝚊𝚖𝚙𝚒𝚘𝚗 (@winningatmylife) December 20, 2018

She should be thanking him for all the extra attention she’s getting today. People are actually talking about her for a change.

Megan was the woman in the video Trump just posted. Another example of a celebrity who had no complaints about Trump until he ran for president. https://t.co/hgqVRDVFY0 — Caleb Hull 🎅🏼🌲🎁 (@CalebJHull) December 20, 2018

Just like the media, celebrities like Mullally were only too happy to prop Trump up for years.

When Trump was a Democrat, he was widely loved by the media and celebrities. — Deb Ramey (@ramey_deb) December 20, 2018

Hard to feel sorry for them now that they got what they wanted.