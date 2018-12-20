Turns out there’s not only a Trump tweet for any occasion; there’s also a video:
Farm Bill signing in 15 minutes! #Emmys #TBT pic.twitter.com/KtSS17xvIn
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018
We’re speechless. We are without speech.
after watching that last Trump tweet pic.twitter.com/lkVVulW6Xc
— Max Q (@Randy_Shannon) December 20, 2018
This is incredible https://t.co/Y012FsSxYe
— Amber Athey (@amber_athey) December 20, 2018
— Brad Thor (@BradThor) December 20, 2018
I'll admit it. I laughed. https://t.co/LU7wFfuKUf
— Senate Popular VotEEE (@EEElverhoy) December 20, 2018
They tell me we’re in the worst timeline when it’s obviously the best timeline https://t.co/mieNEJFEJR
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) December 20, 2018
Best. Timeline. Ever. https://t.co/dZTH86Zte2
— William J. Upton (@wupton) December 20, 2018
This is… just the greatest thing I've ever seen. https://t.co/EYdp3KaTBi
— Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) December 20, 2018
This the best thing Trump has ever tweeted. https://t.co/1pwiLlL0BZ
— Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) December 20, 2018
Oh dear God https://t.co/bLov5Msq0s
— John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) December 20, 2018
how does it keep getting weirder
— Will Rahn (@willrahn) December 20, 2018
Dear Asteroid,
Are you close? https://t.co/jajEjNZfCB
— Justen Charters (@JustenCharters) December 20, 2018