As Twitchy told you, yesterday, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called Fake News on Politico’s report that she’s targeting Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries in the 2020 primaries.

People couldn’t help but notice that her complaint was decidedly Trump-esque, so it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Donald Trump Jr. weighed in on it today like this:

No kidding. Despite Politico’s refusal to back down, Ocasio-Cortez is relatively fortunate in that she still enjoys the protection of most of the media’s firefighting brigade.

