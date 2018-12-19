As Twitchy told you, yesterday, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called Fake News on Politico’s report that she’s targeting Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries in the 2020 primaries.
People couldn’t help but notice that her complaint was decidedly Trump-esque, so it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Donald Trump Jr. weighed in on it today like this:
Welcome to our world… You think that's bad? Imagine what it's like when they actually hate you. https://t.co/YQ99UU5pHB
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 19, 2018
No kidding. Despite Politico’s refusal to back down, Ocasio-Cortez is relatively fortunate in that she still enjoys the protection of most of the media’s firefighting brigade.
She’s spent two days attacking the free press and you wouldn’t know it from a single CNN hall monitor’s newsletter or twitter feed. https://t.co/74nSOw3kga
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 19, 2018