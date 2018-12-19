As Twitchy told you, yesterday, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called Fake News on Politico’s report that she’s targeting Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries in the 2020 primaries.

People couldn’t help but notice that her complaint was decidedly Trump-esque, so it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Donald Trump Jr. weighed in on it today like this:

Welcome to our world… You think that's bad? Imagine what it's like when they actually hate you. https://t.co/YQ99UU5pHB — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 19, 2018

No kidding. Despite Politico’s refusal to back down, Ocasio-Cortez is relatively fortunate in that she still enjoys the protection of most of the media’s firefighting brigade.