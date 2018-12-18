Earlier today, Politico reported that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is targeting Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries in the 2020 primaries:
Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is eyeing a new member of House Democratic leadership as a 2020 primary target: Rep. Hakeem Jeffries https://t.co/bfUDcCzb5Y
— POLITICO (@politico) December 18, 2018
But Ocasio-Cortez is fighting back:
One disappointment about DC is the gossip that masquerades as “reporting.”
This story has:
– Not a SINGLE named or verifiable source
– Only ONE on-the-record comment, which is a denial.
My dad had a name for junk articles like this:
“Birdcage lining.”
https://t.co/kIBMM2eiWb
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 18, 2018
For the record, this is the second @politico article about me in a short period of time with *0* named sources to back claims containing false information.
Their articles are printed + distributed to **Congressional offices** – w/ no named sources.
It’s really unfortunate.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 18, 2018
Can you believe she’d attack our brave firefighters like that?
is going after stories for having no sources still an assault on the press? https://t.co/KaKQThUWW7
— Brent Scher (@BrentScher) December 18, 2018
Good question!
Weird lack of replies & quote tweets from our blue check guardians of truth admonishing her for her attacks on the free press. pic.twitter.com/Gd177eyUCg
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 18, 2018
Yeah, we’re not seeing it, either. Which is totally weird, because there’s something very familiar about it:
This is quite Trumpian https://t.co/bHlpOGs4D1
— Griswold Christmas Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 18, 2018
It really is.
How long before she starts referring to it as fake news?
— (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) December 18, 2018
When she does, it’s gonna be lit.