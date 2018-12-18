Earlier today, Politico reported that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is targeting Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries in the 2020 primaries:

But Ocasio-Cortez is fighting back:

Trending

Can you believe she’d attack our brave firefighters like that?

Good question!

Yeah, we’re not seeing it, either. Which is totally weird, because there’s something very familiar about it:

It really is.

When she does, it’s gonna be lit.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezDonald TrumpmediaPolitico