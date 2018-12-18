Earlier today, Politico reported that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is targeting Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries in the 2020 primaries:

Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is eyeing a new member of House Democratic leadership as a 2020 primary target: Rep. Hakeem Jeffries https://t.co/bfUDcCzb5Y — POLITICO (@politico) December 18, 2018

But Ocasio-Cortez is fighting back:

One disappointment about DC is the gossip that masquerades as “reporting.” This story has:

– Not a SINGLE named or verifiable source

– Only ONE on-the-record comment, which is a denial. My dad had a name for junk articles like this:

“Birdcage lining.”

https://t.co/kIBMM2eiWb — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 18, 2018

For the record, this is the second @politico article about me in a short period of time with *0* named sources to back claims containing false information. Their articles are printed + distributed to **Congressional offices** – w/ no named sources. It’s really unfortunate. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 18, 2018

Can you believe she’d attack our brave firefighters like that?

is going after stories for having no sources still an assault on the press? https://t.co/KaKQThUWW7 — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) December 18, 2018

Good question!

Weird lack of replies & quote tweets from our blue check guardians of truth admonishing her for her attacks on the free press. pic.twitter.com/Gd177eyUCg — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 18, 2018

Yeah, we’re not seeing it, either. Which is totally weird, because there’s something very familiar about it:

This is quite Trumpian https://t.co/bHlpOGs4D1 — Griswold Christmas Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 18, 2018

It really is.

How long before she starts referring to it as fake news? — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) December 18, 2018

When she does, it’s gonna be lit.