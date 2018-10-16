Oh man … Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp is in trouble. Like, big trouble.

As Twitchy told you, she identified women as sexual assault survivors without their permission. In an effing campaign ad. Well, she’s apparently been taking a beating for that, because she’s now apologizing:

Good on her for taking responsibility for that God-awful decision. Too bad she put herself into this terrible position in the first place.

Yeah, this is bad:

It’ll be a miracle if Heitkamp survives this.

