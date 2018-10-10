Heidi Heitkamp’s on one hell of a roll lately. In addition to having failed to seek justice for child victims of physical and sexual abuse at a Native American boarding school in North Dakota, she also revealed that she based much of her decision to vote against confirming Brett Kavanaugh on how Kavanaugh looked with the sound turned off.

And now comes this:

Heidi Heitkamp defends her vote against Kavanaugh in a new campaign ad: "Honestly I don't think he told the truth. And even if he did, he showed himself to be too biased to be impartial." pic.twitter.com/TNr30gXnnu — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 9, 2018

So, she’s straight-up admitting to not caring whether or not Kavanaugh is guilty of the heinous crimes of which he’s been baselessly accused.

And even if he did……just think about that statement. Ruining a good person because his politics do not match yours. — sherry spanyer (@spanyerssell) October 10, 2018

This woman was North Dakota’s attorney general. Her state’s chief legal authority. And now she wants to be re-elected to the Senate.

Those darn accused people and their selfish "I didn't do it" bias. https://t.co/y4oZkPlqXw — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 10, 2018

This is called an “exit interview.” — John Ulzheimer (@johnulzheimer) October 10, 2018

Hope she remembers to turn the lights out before she leaves. Climate change, and all.